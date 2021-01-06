Prep Boys Basketball Ratings

Comments: Millard North’s thrilling 94-91 double-overtime win over Bellevue West in the Metro Conference Tournament finals Saturday left everyone hungry for more, which will come when the Thunderbirds visit Millard North on Jan. 29. Everything went according to form for the top-seven teams, so no changes in that group. Grand Island’s win over Lincoln Southwest in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals followed by Southeast’s victory against the Islanders in the semifinals shake up the last three spots. Papio’s four losses are to the top three teams — Millard North (twice), Bellevue West and Creighton Prep.