Prep Boys Basketball Ratings

Comments: North Platte St. Patrick’s is punished slightly for its loss to D-2 No. 3 Mullen. McCool Junction drops to contender status after falling to Deshler, and Southern Valley does the same after a setback to C-2 ratings contender Chase County. Creighton, one of the two new top-10 members this week, is led by 6-foot-1 sophomore guard John Mitchell, who averages 33.6 points per game. Howells-Dodge has won eight straight, including the triumph that ended BRLD’s 55-game winning streak.