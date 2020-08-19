Prep football preseason ratings: Class C1, C-2, D-1, D-2, D-6

Welcome to C-1: St. Paul seems well-equipped for the journey from the Class C-2 to C-1 this season with 19 starters and two all-staters (Eli Larson and Tommy Wroblewski) back from a semifinal playoff team in 2019. In two of the first three weeks, the Wildcats will be tested to the max with a season-opening home game against No. 5 Pierce, followed by a Week 3 showdown at No. 4 Kearney Catholic Sept. 11. The KCHS-St. Paul matchup will feature two of the best players in the class in Husker quarterback commit Heinrich Haarberg of Kearney Catholic and Larson, who had 2,050 yards on the ground last season.