Prep football summaries: Bearcats upend Thunderbirds

CLASS A
No. 9 Kearney def. No. 1 Bellevue West, 41-40 (OT): Preston Pearson found Peter Glandt for a touchdown and Alex Schall completed the two-point conversion in overtime as seventh-ranked Kearney knocked off No. 1 Bellevue West 41-40 in the Class A quarterfinals Friday in Bellevue.
Kearney held a 33-20 lead in the fourth quarter before Bellevue West tied the game with under a minute left on a Keegan Johnson touchdown run. The potential go-ahead extra point was blocked.
No. 5 Elkhorn South def. No. 4 Lincoln Southeast, 28-7: Southeast had early chances to land a couple of punches but came away empty, driving inside the Elkhorn South 30-yard line on its opening possession and the last possession of the first half.
The Knights came away empty both times, and after going ahead 7-0 on Nigel Bridger’s 1-yard run early in the second quarter, there weren’t many more highlights.
No. 3 Millard South def. No. 6 Creighton Prep, 34-20: There wasn’t much debate on the Millard South sideline about where to go with the football after Omaha Creighton Prep scored an early fourth-quarter touchdown and threatened a late rally.
This Class A quarterfinal would be decided by the Patriots’ mobile quarterback.
Senior TJ Urban led No. 3 Millard South (8-1) on a win-sealing drive in the fourth quarter to clinch a 34-20 victory over No. 6 Creighton Prep (6-3) at Buell Stadium. The Patriots advance to play No. 1 Westside (10-0) next week.
No. 2 Westside def. No. 7 Lincoln East, 49-28: Omaha Westside won’t get the chance to avenge last year’s loss to Bellevue West in the Class A state championship football game.
But the second-ranked Warriors are still in line to take it one step further this season, using big plays to offset a 440-yard passing game from Noah Walters to claim a 49-29 quarterfinal victory over No. 8 Lincoln East.
CLASS B
No. 8 Plattsmouth def. No. 1 Bennington, 34-27: The No. 6 Blue Devils upended No. 1 Bennington (9-2) after trailing 20-13 at halftime.
No. 5 Aurora def. No. 4 Norris, 28-21: Mack Owens’ fourth touchdown of the game, with 3:38 left in the third quarter, ended the scoring as No. 8 Aurora won for the eighth time in nine games after losing its first two.
No. 3 Elkhorn High def. No. 6 Waverly, 41-16: Grant Gutschow tossed two touchdown passes to Gannon Gragert, and Aiden Young and Hayden Stec each added a pair of touchdown runs for the Class B No. 4 Antlers.
No. 2 Hastings def. No. 10 Northwest, 45-42: Breyer Menke’s 26-yard field goal with 12.5 seconds left broke a 42-42 tie for the No. 3 Tigers (9-1), who beat No. 8 Northwest (6-4) for the second time in three weeks.
CLASS C-1
No. 8 Adams Central def. No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood: Missed opportunities by Ashland-Greenwood and big plays by Adams Central told the story as the No. 6 Patriots rolled to a 35-6 win over the No. 3 Bluejays on Friday night to punch their ticket to the Class C-1 football semifinals.
No. 4 Kearney Catholic def. No. 5 Auburn: Kearney Catholic had a simple game plan against Auburn.
Run. Run. Run.
The Stars’ Cale Conrad carried the ball 38 times for 220 yards and scored touchdowns of 2 and 8 yards to lead the Stars to a 21-12 win in the Class C-1 quarterfinals.
No. 3 St. Paul def. No. 6 Lincoln Christian, 50-21: Halloween is over, but St. Paul's game against Lincoln Christian was full of tricks-and-treats Friday in St. Paul.
Eli Larson fumbled the football twice for C-1 No. 2 St. Paul on the Wildcats' first two possessions that led to a 14-0 lead for No. 8 Lincoln Christian, but quickly made up for it in St. Paul's 50-21 quarterfinal victory. Larson went on to finish with 35 total carries for 271 yards and three touchdowns.
No. 2 Pierce def. No. 7 Wahoo, 42-28: Pierce’s potent offense found another gear Friday, and the defense tightened the screws in the second half of a 42-28 victory against the Warriors in the state quarterfinals.
CLASS C-2
No. 1 Archbishop Bergan def. No. 8 Sutton, 21-7: For the first time all season, an opposing defense had an answer to Bergan's dynamic offense.
Then halftime hit.
The No. 1 seeded Knights scored twice in the first five minutes of the third quarter to build a lead that would stand through the final horn.
No. 4 Yutan def. No. 5 Wilber-Clatonia, 54-19: Brady Timm had a ball game with 279 yards of total offense (128 rushing, 151 passing) and three touchdowns to lead No. 5 Yutan past No. 6 Wilber-Clatonia in Yutan. Sam Peterson added 88 yards receiving and two touchdowns for the Chieftains.
No. 3 Oakland-Craig def. No. 11 Hartington Cedar Catholic, 15-6: Oakland-Craig took a lead 15 seconds into the game after an interception and never looked back in a 15-6 victory.
CLASS D-1
No. 1 Tri County def. No. 9 Weeping Water, 44-28: Cole Siems rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns and Jack Holsing added another 143 yards and a score for road team Tri County as the No. 4 Trojans advanced to the Class D-1 semifinals. The Trojans ran for 355 yards.
No. 4 Dundy County Stratton def. No. 5 Stanton, 50-24: A pair of interceptions around intermission spelled doom for No. 6-seeded Stanton at third-seeded Dundy County-Stratton Friday afternoon as the host Tigers ended the Mustangs’ season 50-24 in the Class D-1 quarterfinals.
No. 3 Burwell def. No. 6 Neligh Oakdale, 49-28: With just over eight minutes left in Friday night’s game, Neligh-Oakdale had a 13-point lead over third-seeded Burwell.
But the sixth-seeded Warriors saw that lead evaporate in the fourth quarter. A Burwell touchdown with just over a minute left helped end Neligh-Oakdale’s season in a wild 49-48 game.
CLASS D-2
No. 5 Sandhills Thedford def. No. 4 Pleasanton 50-8: Sandhills Thedford scored on its first five possessions to lead 34-0 at half time en route to a 50-8 win to reach the semifinals.
No. 3 Central Valley def. No. 6 St. Mary's, 44-14: Central Valley built enough of an advantage to begin the running clock in the third quarter, and the Cougars handed O’Neill St. Mary’s its first and only loss of the season 44-14 in the Class D-2 quarterfinals.
No. 2 BDS def. No. 10 Kenesaw, 60-27: Dominic Philippi had four rushing touchdowns of 12, 8, 32 and 14 yards and finished with six touchdowns to lead No. 1 BDS past No. 6 Kenesaw at home. Dalton Kleinschmidt added a 77-yard kickoff return.
CLASS D-6
No. 1 Arthur County def. No. 8 Creek Valley, 55-38:
No. 4 Sterling def. No. 5 Red Cloud, 52-14: Derek Buss rushed for 174 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns as host Sterling remained undefeated and advanced to the semifinals. Garret Hier completed six of his seven pass for 81 yards and three scores for the Jets. They will face Arthur County next week.
No. 3 McCool Junction def. No. 6 Paxton, 79-20: McCool Junction exploded for 466 total yards and 11 touchdowns with 423 yards and 10 touchdowns coming on the ground in the home win. Owen McDonald was the Mustangs' leading offensive contributor, running 16 times for 224 yards, four rushing touchdowns and a 75-yard kick return.
No. 7 Cody-Kilgore def. No. 2 Potter-Dix, 42-8: A big first half propelled Cody-Kilgore to a 42-8 win over Potter-Dix in the quarterfinals.
It took the Cowboys just four plays and 1:13 to score their first touchdown and the 6-0 lead. Tucker Ravenscroft raced 46-yards to the end zone
