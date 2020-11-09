Prep football summaries: Bearcats upend Thunderbirds

Kearney held a 33-20 lead in the fourth quarter before Bellevue West tied the game with under a minute left on a Keegan Johnson touchdown run. The potential go-ahead extra point was blocked.

No. 5 Elkhorn South def. No. 4 Lincoln Southeast, 28-7: Southeast had early chances to land a couple of punches but came away empty, driving inside the Elkhorn South 30-yard line on its opening possession and the last possession of the first half.

The Knights came away empty both times, and after going ahead 7-0 on Nigel Bridger’s 1-yard run early in the second quarter, there weren’t many more highlights.

No. 3 Millard South def. No. 6 Creighton Prep, 34-20: There wasn’t much debate on the Millard South sideline about where to go with the football after Omaha Creighton Prep scored an early fourth-quarter touchdown and threatened a late rally.

This Class A quarterfinal would be decided by the Patriots’ mobile quarterback.

Senior TJ Urban led No. 3 Millard South (8-1) on a win-sealing drive in the fourth quarter to clinch a 34-20 victory over No. 6 Creighton Prep (6-3) at Buell Stadium. The Patriots advance to play No. 1 Westside (10-0) next week.

No. 2 Westside def. No. 7 Lincoln East, 49-28: Omaha Westside won’t get the chance to avenge last year’s loss to Bellevue West in the Class A state championship football game.