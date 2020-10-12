Prep Football Wrap: Cross County improves to 7-0

CLASS C-1
#10 Wayne 38, Boone Central 27: Boone Central (2-3) competed in a back-and-forth battle at Wayne (5-2) on Friday but were outgained by 170 yards and only converted 1 of 8 third-down opportunities
"Wayne is a team with a lot of size, we are decent-sized but we couldn't hold up all night and they played ball control, it was just a tough matchup for us," head coach Mark Hudson said. "Their quarterback was back from injury and played fairly well. We missed a few opportunities but overall it was just a good game with lots of lead changes and big plays."
Boone Central is in action next on Friday at Scotus (3-4).
CLASS C-2
#4 Aquinas Catholic 42, David City 7: Aquinas (5-2) scored three touchdowns in the first quarter en route to a 42-7 victory over crosstown opponent David City (2-5). The win broke a two-game losing streak for Aquinas and is the fifth win over David City in the last five years.
The Monarchs scored 21 in the first quarter, 14 in the second and seven in the fourth. The Scouts lone touchdown came with one minute left in the game to prevent the shutout.
"We didn't make many mistakes this week," Aquinas head coach Ron Mimick said. "We simplified things on both sides of the ball. That helped."
Aquinas is in action next on Friday at home against BRLD (2-4) and David City is on the road at Tekamah-Herman (1-6).
CLASS D-1
#1 Cross County 62, East Butler 22: The Carter Seim and Isaac Noyd show was on full display on Friday night in Dwight.
Cross County (7-0) rushed for 286 yards and eight touchdowns as a team on just 25 carries against East Butler (0-6). Noyd rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries and Seim ran for 109 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries.
"We are always happy about winning," Cross County head coach Hayden DeLano said. "However, there were a few things we need to clean up. Defensively, we struggled at times being disciplined on our assignments, and the offensive line got too loose at times. We are looking forward to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family this week at home for a district championship."
Cross County closes out the regular season on Friday at home against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (4-1) and East Butler plays on Thursday at Shelby-Rising City (0-7) also to close out the regular season.
#8 Howells-Dodge 36, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 16: After giving up 16 points in the second quarter, Howells-Dodge (5-2) held GACC (3-3) scoreless in the second half.
"Our kids had done a great job on defense all game," head coach Mike Speirs said. "We gave up two big plays that hurt us, one where our alignment was not quite right and one where our eyes were not right. Once we corrected those, the kids played very good on defense."
Levi Belina led the team on offense with 140 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries.
"The GACC kids were doing a good job of getting off of blocks. When we maintained blocks we were able to move the ball," Speirs said. "... The kids just understood that in order to be successful we had to clean up mistakes and execute on both sides of the ball."
Howells-Dodge will close out the season against Clarkson/Leigh (4-3) on Friday on the road.
Clarkson/Leigh 22, Wisner-Pilger 20: Clarkson/Leigh (4-3) eked out a victory against Wisner-Pilger (0-5), stopping a two-point conversion that would have tied the game in the third quarter.
The Patriots held the Gators scoreless in the fourth quarter.
"That was a big play," Clarkson/Leigh head coach Jim Clarkson said. "Our defense did a really good job once we were able to settle in. They gave us some problems with a formation but were able to adjust. Our kids played really hard."
Clarkson/Leigh will close the season at home on Friday against Howells-Dodge (5-2).
Arcadia-Loup City 76, Shelby-Rising City 26: Arcadia-Loup City (4-3) rushed for seven touchdowns and threw for three against Shelby-Rising City (0-7).
The Huskies also threw four interceptions.
"Turnovers got us early and allowed them to take an early lead," SRC head coach Zach Kubik said. (We) made a push at a comeback in the second quarter but couldn’t keep the momentum going the second half."
Shelby-Rising City closes out the season against East Butler (0-6) on Thursday.
CLASS D-2
#2 Osceola 60, Lawrence-Nelson 16: Osceola (6-0) led Lawrence-Nelson (1-5) 16-0 after the first quarter and 38-16 at halftime before scoring 22 points in the third quarter to put the game away.
Osceola closes the regular season on Friday at High Plains (1-5). Osceola and High Plains won the state title in 2019 as a co-op.
#4 Humphrey St. Francis 44, CWC 6: St. Francis (7-0) led 32-0 after the first quarter and added insurance by scoring six in the second and six in the fourth. CWC (1-5) scored it's lone touchdown late in the fourth.
Haustyn Forney rushed for two touchdowns to lead the Flyers.
"We got off to a good start in the first quarter which was important," St. Francis head coach Eric Kessler said. "We probably didn't play as clean of football as we would of liked as we had some penalties and some mistakes, but overall it was a good win. We have a huge game versus a very good Central Valley team this week. So, we will have to clean up some things on both sides of the ball and on special teams."
St. Francis closes the season on Friday at No. 5 Central Valley (5-0).
Nebraska Lutheran 50, High Plains Community 34: High Plains led Nebraska Lutheran 34-14 at halftime, but were outscored 36-0 in the second half.
Senior Tanner Wood rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries, but Nebraska Lutheran senior quarterback Nate Helwig completed 26 of 51 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns.
High Plains will close the season on Friday at No. 1 Osceola (6-0) to close the season.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@colmbustelegram.com
