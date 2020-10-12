Prep Football Wrap: Cross County improves to 7-0

#8 Howells-Dodge 36, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 16: After giving up 16 points in the second quarter, Howells-Dodge (5-2) held GACC (3-3) scoreless in the second half.

"Our kids had done a great job on defense all game," head coach Mike Speirs said. "We gave up two big plays that hurt us, one where our alignment was not quite right and one where our eyes were not right. Once we corrected those, the kids played very good on defense."

Levi Belina led the team on offense with 140 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries.

"The GACC kids were doing a good job of getting off of blocks. When we maintained blocks we were able to move the ball," Speirs said. "... The kids just understood that in order to be successful we had to clean up mistakes and execute on both sides of the ball."

Howells-Dodge will close out the season against Clarkson/Leigh (4-3) on Friday on the road.

Clarkson/Leigh 22, Wisner-Pilger 20: Clarkson/Leigh (4-3) eked out a victory against Wisner-Pilger (0-5), stopping a two-point conversion that would have tied the game in the third quarter.

The Patriots held the Gators scoreless in the fourth quarter.