Prep Football Wrap: State championships set

Fourteen teams earned spots in a state championship game win wins across the state in Friday's semifinal round. Due to COVID-19 though, none of those titles will be decided at Memorial Stadium. Instead, Classes A through D-2 will take place at the home field of the higher seed on the bracket.
All seven games will be played on Friday.
The Class A and C-2 championship finals will live on NET. The Class B, C-1, D-1 and D-2 championship games will be livestreamed for free at netNebraska.org and on the NET Nebraska app. B C-1, D-1 and D-2 will also be recorded for a later air date in December on NET.
News Channel Nebraska will televise the Class D6 Championship Final, Sterling vs. McCool Junction, live from Cope Stadium in Kearney at 7 p.m. The Class D6 Championship Final will also be livestreamed on the NFHS Network.
CLASS A
Omaha Westside 35, Millard South 33: The Warriors won their Class A semifinal Friday night 35-33 over Millard South on Dom Rezac’s 34-yard touchdown with 3:36 left. Westside went 75 yards for its go-ahead touchdown that answered Millard South quarterback TJ Urban's third score of the game.
Actually, the Warriors picked up 95 yards on the drive because they overcame two 10-yard holding penalties. They converted two fourth downs, then got flagged on the next play each time.
By far, No. 3 Millard South played Westside tougher than the Warriors' first 10 opponents. Urban ran for 222 yards on 32 carries. On fourth-and-short he twice broke through a bunched-up defense for touchdown runs of 39 and 53.
Westside's big plays were a Class A playoff record-tying 97 yard kickoff return by Avante Dickerson after Millard South had taken its second nine-point lead of the opening half and a 50-yard pick-six by Koby Bretz for Westside's first lead. Bretz made it 22-16 after catching a 2-point conversion pass from Cole Payton.
Elkhorn South 10, Kearney 3: Teddy Prochazka, a heralded Husker recruit, is best known for his work on the offensive line, clearing paths for runners and buying time for passers.
In other words, he does a lot of the dirty work in the trenches. So when his sack on fourth-and-9 sealed Elkhorn South's seat in the Class A state final, Prochazka knew exactly what he had to do.
"I missed a sack earlier in the night and I wanted to make up for that, so I wrapped him up pretty tight and threw him down," the 6-foot-9, 300-pounder said.
"The next thing that popped in my mind was to throw the bones."
Prochazka sacked Kearney quarterback Preston Pearson with 2 minutes left in regulation, and his tip of the cap to his future school added an exclamation mark on Elkhorn South's 10-3 win.
CLASS B
Elkhorn 33, Hastings 28: In his 41st season as Elkhorn’s head football coach, Mark Wortman is one of the few still around who has plenty of experience in having his team host state championship games.
The fourth-ranked Antlers reached their 11th Class B state championship game, all under Wortman, on the strength of a 25-yard touchdown pass from Grant Gutschow to Gannon Gragert with 59 seconds left for a 33-28 win over No. 3 Hastings.
Elkhorn has five state titles, and the first two during Wortman’s reign came in 1989 and 1992, when the state championship games were still played at home sites. Elkhorn also won a state crown in 1996, the first year the championship games moved to Memorial Stadium.
“It’s been awhile, so it feels good to be back in the finals, although I never thought we’d be hosting one ever again,” Wortman said after his team secured their first state final appearance since 2014. Elkhorn’s last state title came in 2011. The Antlers will host Aurora next Friday night.
“The end of that game was so crazy, I’m not sure what happened,” Wortman added. “Both teams made a lot of plays there at the end.”
Aurora 21, Plattsmouth 12: Once 0-2 on the season, Aurora now has an opportunity to add to its trophy case.
The No. 8-rated Huskies generated five takeaways to overcome four turnovers of their own during a 21-12 victory over No. 6 Plattsmouth Friday night in the Class B state football playoff semifinals. Brady Collingham’s 22-yard interception return for a touchdown all but sealed the win for Aurora with 4:08 remaining.
Now, the Huskies (9-3) will be making the program’s eighth appearance in the state championship game. Aurora won Class C-1 in 2018 and captured back-to-back Class B state titles in 2008 and 2009.
“We played a really hard schedule and that prepared us and kind of hardened this team,” said Aurora coach Kyle Peterson, whose team opened the season with a narrow home loss to Class A state playoff qualifier North Platte. “We learned to win close and we learned to win ugly.
“We overcame adversity and found a way tonight.”
CLASS C-1
Pierce 21, St. Paul 14: Two of the top three seeds in the C-1 football playoffs clashed on Friday night with the No. 2 seeded Pierce Bluejays prevailing 21-14 over the No. 3 seeded St. Paul Wildcats.
It was a rematch from the opening game of the season, back on Aug. 28 when Pierce rolled over St. Paul, 55-38.
Both teams have progressed exponentially since the first game of the season and this time it was Pierce coming out on top once again, but this time it was in a little bit different fashion.
“We’re really proud with of the overall effort of our guys,” Pierce coach Mark Brahmer said. “We’re effective in our passing game because teams are still trying to take our run game away. St. Paul came out and ran a totally different defense than they had run all year. We had to go to a different guy and Logan (Moeller) made plays.”
Adams Central 34, Kearney Catholic 29: Cam Foster threw for 237 yards and had three touchdown passes, including an 88-yard score to Macrae Huyser early in the fourth quarter to lead Class C-1 No. 6 Adams Central past No. 4 Kearney Catholic 34-29 in Hastings.
Tyler Slechta caught a pair of touchdown passes for the Patriots.
Nebraska commit Heinrich Haarberg had two touchdown passes for the No. 4 Stars.
Class C-2
Fremont Bergan 21, Yutan 7: On a night when two defenses showed how much they’d improved since the start of the season, big chunk plays were at a premium as No. 1 Archbishop Bergan and No. 5 Yutan slugged it out for a berth in the Class C-2 state championship football game.
Only two plays went for more than 36 yards, and both of those were by the Knights as Bergan earned its first berth in a state title game in more than a decade Friday with a 21-7 semifinal victory at Heedum Field.
Ord 38, Oakland-Craig 28: The No. 3 Chanticleers continued their undefeated streak against the No. 2 Knights in Ord to advance to the Class C-2 state final.
The win was punctuated by Ord's dominant ground game, which accounted for 351 yards and each of the team's five touchdowns.
Tommy Stevens was the Chanticleers' leading rusher with 191 yards on 21 attempts for two touchdowns.
Ord quarterback Zach Smith ran 20 times for 174 yards and three touchdowns while also passing for 56 yards on 4-of-7 throwing.
CLASS D-1
Dundy County Stratton 42, Tri County 24: The thrill of reaching the program’s first state championship final really set in when quarterback Quade Myers took a knee during the final seconds.
Thanks to a dominant fourth quarter, offensively and defensively, No. 3 Dundy County-Stratton overcame a four-point deficit to post a 42-24 win against No. 4 Tri County in the Class D-1 state semifinals Friday at Tri County High School.
“We were just told that we might not be playing at the big ‘N,’ but you know what, that doesn’t matter,” senior workhorse Serbando Diaz said. “It’s an 80-yard field, 40 (wide). Still the same thing.”
Burwell 37, Cross County 36: Please see full story on page B1.
CLASS D-2
BDS 40, Central Valley 36: BDS quarterback Dominic Philippi may not throw the ball often, but he makes the most of the few chances he gets.
Philippi attempted nine passes during Friday night’s Class D-2 semifinal against Central Valley, and five of those went for touchdowns. Philippi’s steady offensive presence combined with some big plays on defense to help No. 1 BDS overcome a 20-point deficit in a 40-36 win over No. 4 Central Valley.
Sandhills Thedford 36, Falls City Sacred Heart 26: Dane Pokorny totaled 297 yards and five touchdowns as the No. 7 Knights beat the No. 3 Irish to advance to their first state championship in Dunning on Friday.
"Dane is a special kid and special player," coach Josh Deines said. "I can't say enough good things about him. He put the team on his back tonight."
Pokorny put the game away with a 55 yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
CLASS D6
McCool Junction 30, Cody-Kilgore 12: Owen McDonald led the No. 1 McCool Junction with four total touchdowns as the Mustangs returned to the state championship game with a 30-12 win over host Cody-Kilgore (6-3) in a six-man semifinal Friday.
McCool Junction (11-0) finished as runner-up last season.
"We have played well all season, and we have finally reached our end goal," Mustang coach Jarrod Weiss said.
McDonald finished with 156 rushing yards on 26 carries and returned a kick for a touchdown. The Mustangs' Chase Wilkinson rounded out the offense with 21 yards on the ground.
Sterling 60, Arthur County 58: Sam Boldt rushed for 171 yards and five touchdowns as the No. 3 Jets flew into the state final with a semifinal win in Arthur.
The Jets overcame a huge performance by No. 5 Arthur County's Alex Worthing, whose nine rushing touchdowns tied the state six-man record for a game. Worthing had 25 carries for 255 yards, part of a 317-yard effort on the ground. Sterling rushed for 296 yards.
Boldt also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns for Sterling (10-0), which led 30-18 at halftime. Arthur County ends the season 8-3.
Reports were taken from The Lincoln Journal Star, Omaha World Heral and the Grand Island Independent.
Reach the Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!