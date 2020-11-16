Prep Football Wrap: State championships set

Elkhorn South 10, Kearney 3: Teddy Prochazka, a heralded Husker recruit, is best known for his work on the offensive line, clearing paths for runners and buying time for passers.

In other words, he does a lot of the dirty work in the trenches. So when his sack on fourth-and-9 sealed Elkhorn South's seat in the Class A state final, Prochazka knew exactly what he had to do.

"I missed a sack earlier in the night and I wanted to make up for that, so I wrapped him up pretty tight and threw him down," the 6-foot-9, 300-pounder said.

"The next thing that popped in my mind was to throw the bones."

Prochazka sacked Kearney quarterback Preston Pearson with 2 minutes left in regulation, and his tip of the cap to his future school added an exclamation mark on Elkhorn South's 10-3 win.

CLASS B

Elkhorn 33, Hastings 28: In his 41st season as Elkhorn’s head football coach, Mark Wortman is one of the few still around who has plenty of experience in having his team host state championship games.

The fourth-ranked Antlers reached their 11th Class B state championship game, all under Wortman, on the strength of a 25-yard touchdown pass from Grant Gutschow to Gannon Gragert with 59 seconds left for a 33-28 win over No. 3 Hastings.

Elkhorn has five state titles, and the first two during Wortman’s reign came in 1989 and 1992, when the state championship games were still played at home sites. Elkhorn also won a state crown in 1996, the first year the championship games moved to Memorial Stadium. “It’s been awhile, so it feels good to be back in the finals, although I never thought we’d be hosting one ever again,” Wortman said after his team secured their first state final appearance since 2014. Elkhorn’s last state title came in 2011. The Antlers will host Aurora next Friday night. “The end of that game was so crazy, I’m not sure what happened,” Wortman added. “Both teams made a lot of plays there at the end.”

Aurora 21, Plattsmouth 12: Once 0-2 on the season, Aurora now has an opportunity to add to its trophy case.

The No. 8-rated Huskies generated five takeaways to overcome four turnovers of their own during a 21-12 victory over No. 6 Plattsmouth Friday night in the Class B state football playoff semifinals. Brady Collingham’s 22-yard interception return for a touchdown all but sealed the win for Aurora with 4:08 remaining.

Now, the Huskies (9-3) will be making the program’s eighth appearance in the state championship game. Aurora won Class C-1 in 2018 and captured back-to-back Class B state titles in 2008 and 2009.

“We played a really hard schedule and that prepared us and kind of hardened this team,” said Aurora coach Kyle Peterson, whose team opened the season with a narrow home loss to Class A state playoff qualifier North Platte. “We learned to win close and we learned to win ugly.