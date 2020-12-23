Prep Girls Basketball Ratings

(Records through Saturday's games)
Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Lincoln Pius X (2-0) | 1
2. Fremont (6-0) | 2
3. Lincoln Southwest (2-0) | 3
4. Millard South (5-0) | 4
5. Omaha Central (6-0) | 6
6. Lincoln High (2-0) | 7
7. Lincoln East (2-0) | 8
8. Gretna (4-2) | -
9. Kearney (3-1) | -
10. North Platte (3-3) | 5
Contenders: Bellevue West, Lincoln North Star, Millard North, Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista.
Comments: Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln High and Lincoln East got their seasons started last week, and each didn't show signs of teams that are three weeks behind everyone else. Taylor McCabe hit free throws with 0.2 seconds remaining to help Fremont survive Papillion-La Vista's upset bid Saturday. Nos. 8, 9 and 10 are very much in the air between a bunch of schools. Gretna (losses to Pius X and Omaha Central) and Kearney enter, but watch to see how teams like Bellevue West, Omaha Westside, North Star and Papio grow over the next few weeks.
Looking ahead: It will be No. 1 vs. No. 2 on Tuesday night when Pius X hosts Fremont. The matchup will feature Division I recruits Alexis Markowski (Nebraska) and Taylor McCabe (Iowa). Tuesday also will mark the start of the Metro Tournament. Millard South (No. 1 seed) and Omaha Central (No. 2) are on opposite sides of the bracket.
Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Norris (3-0) | 1
2. York (5-0) | 3
3. Elkhorn North (6-0) | 5
4. Omaha Skutt (5-0) | 8
5. Crete (6-0) | 10
6. Omaha Gross (4-1) | -
7. Blair (5-1) | 7
8. Bennington (3-3) | 4
9. Beatrice (3-1) | 9
10. Elkhorn (2-4) | 2
Contenders: Hastings, Northwest, Scottsbluff, Waverly.
Comments: The top five teams have looked very good early. First-year program Elkhorn North has won by an average of 27.5 points, including a 16-point win at Bennington. Omaha Skutt has greatly benefited from the return of Cece Behrens and Lindsay Krause. Crete picked up one of the most impressive wins of December — 63-37 against Bennington — and Omaha Gross breaks in with its own win against Bennington.
Looking ahead: Most teams turn their attention to holiday tournaments. One of the more intriguing is the Doane tournament (Dec. 29-30), which includes Crete, Omaha Skutt and ratings contender Northwest. Blair will be at the Omaha Gross tournament, and Elkhorn will be in Beatrice. The Waverly tourney (Norris, Waverly, South Sioux City and Lincoln Christian) always seems to have some surprises.
Class C-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. North Bend Central (4-0) | 2
2. Grand Island CC (7-0) | 9
3. Broken Bow (6-0) | 6
4. Adams Central (6-1) | 3
5. Hastings SC (5-1) | 4
6. Malcolm (5-0) | 5
7. Columbus Scotus (4-2) | -
8. West Point-Beemer (4-2) | 1
9. St. Paul (4-2) | 8
10. Wahoo (4-1) | 7
Contenders: Ainsworth, Bishop Neumann, DC West, Lincoln Christian, Oakland-Craig, O'Neill, Pierce, Sidney.
Comments: North Bend Central's 63-38 win against then-No. 1 West Point-Beemer pushes the Tigers to the top spot. GICC has looked very impressive, earning wins against Omaha Gross (No. 6 in B), North Platte (No. 10 in A) and No. 7 Scotus. Meanwhile, the Shamrocks emerge in the top 10 behind wins against St. Cecilia and West Point-Beemer. Contenders DC West (6-0) and O'Neill (5-0) are unbeaten.
Looking ahead: On Tuesday, Adams Central will host Class B No. 2 York, and Scotus will play D-1 No. 2 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. The Broken Bow holiday tournament (Dec. 29-30) will feature host Broken Bow and Adams Central.
Class C-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Crofton (7-0) | 1
2. Clarkson/Leigh (7-0) | 3
3. Centennial (5-0) | 4
4. Ponca (7-0) | 5
5. Guardian Angels CC (6-1) | 7
6. BRLD (3-2) | 2
7. Wood River (5-1) | -
8. Pender (6-1) | 6
9. Sutton (6-1) | 8
10. North Central (5-1) | 10
Contenders: Bridgeport, Cross County, Elm Creek, Fullerton, Lourdes CC, Overton, Ravenna, South Loup.
Comments: Crofton has looked the part early, winning each of its seven games by double digits. Clarkson/Leigh has been impressive, too. The Patriots have defeated BRLD and D-1 state contender Humphrey/LHF. Wood River enters at No. 7 after an 11-point win against C-1 No. 9 St. Paul. The Eagles also took C-1 No. 3 Adams Central to overtime before losing by one point.
Class D-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Pleasanton (7-0) | 1
2. Humphrey/LHF (6-1) | 5
3. BDS (4-2) | 3
4. Archbishop Bergan (4-2) | 4
5. Hartington CC (1-3) | 2
6. North Platte St. Pat's (4-2) | 9
7. Weeping Water (4-3) | 7
8. Dundy Co.-Stratton (4-2) | 6
9. Southern (6-0) | -
10. Mead (5-0) | -
Contenders: Alma, Anselmo-Merna, Elgin/PJ, Elkhorn Valley, McCool Junction, Shelton, South Platte.
Comments: Defending state champion Pleasanton has won games by 51, 30, 42, 45, 42, 30 and 44 points, defeating a pair of Class C-2 ratings contenders along the way. The Bulldogs' win streak stands at 36 games. After Nos. 1 and 2, it's a little hazy. BDS, Bergan, Hartington CC, North Platte St. Pat's and Weeping Water have combined for 12 losses, but all 12 are to teams in bigger classes.
Looking ahead: Humphrey/LHF's difficult schedule continues with a game at C-1 No. 7 Columbus Scotus on Tuesday. The Bulldogs will follow with play in the North Bend Central holiday tournament.
Class D-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Humphrey SF (5-0) | 1
2. Falls City SH (6-0) | 2
3. CWC (5-0) | 3
4. Mullen (6-1) | 4
5. Wynot (5-1) | 5
6. Maywood-Hayes Center (7-0) | 6
7. Diller-Odell (5-1) | 7
8. Exeter-Milligan (7-0) | 10
9. Wauneta-Palisade (4-2) | -
10. Sterling (2-2) | 8
Contenders: Cody-Kilgore, Franklin, Lawrence-Nelson, Loomis, Nebraska Christian, Sioux County.
Comments: Nos. 1-5 are the cream of the crop at the moment, but there appears to be good depth in Class D-2. With Allison Weidner leading the way, Humphrey St. Francis is averaging 74 points per contest. Exeter-Milligan is much healthier this season and it's showing in the early going. Wauneta-Palisade enters following wins against D-1 teams Dundy County-Stratton and South Platte.