Prep Girls Basketball Ratings

Comments: Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln High and Lincoln East got their seasons started last week, and each didn't show signs of teams that are three weeks behind everyone else. Taylor McCabe hit free throws with 0.2 seconds remaining to help Fremont survive Papillion-La Vista's upset bid Saturday. Nos. 8, 9 and 10 are very much in the air between a bunch of schools. Gretna (losses to Pius X and Omaha Central) and Kearney enter, but watch to see how teams like Bellevue West, Omaha Westside, North Star and Papio grow over the next few weeks.