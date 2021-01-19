Prep Girls Basketball Ratings

Comments: The top four teams continue to separate themselves a bit from the rest of the class. This is a big week for several teams, including Lincoln East and Kearney, who both play three rated teams in a five-day stretch. The Spartans are not punished for losses to No. 2 Fremont and No. 4 Omaha Central. East will have played six straight rated teams (and nine in 11 games) by the end of the week. Kearney, which has played one rated team through 10 games, has a chance to show where it stands in the Class A pecking order.