Prep Girls Basketball Ratings

Comments: First-year program Elkhorn North has another milestone to add — it's first No. 1 rating. The Wolves will encounter their toughest tests this week, including a potential matchup with No. 2 Norris in the EMC Tournament. York drops to fifth after losses to Norris and Class A North Platte, and Omaha Skutt, which rolled past North Platte earlier in the season, moves ahead of York after winning the River Cities Conference Tournament. Elkhorn, which has played Class B's toughest schedule, seems to be finding some traction. The Antlers beat previously rated Blair before pushing Crete on Saturday.