Prep Girls Basketball Ratings

Comments: Wahoo's win at Norris on Thursday shakes up things at the top. Crete's win against Wahoo two days later drops Norris to fourth, but the Titans get a chance to recover with upcoming games against No. 3 Crete and York, the new No. 1. One also can make a case for Elkhorn North at No. 1. The Wolves are averaging 62.3 points per game and have yet to be greatly challenged. Crete's only loss is to an out-of-state team.