Prep Girls Basketball Ratings

Comments: Lincoln Pius X beat Fremont twice in the span of 12 days, including for the HAC Tournament title. The Tigers do not drop. They beat Lincoln Southwest to get to the final and led Pius X in the fourth quarter in both meetings. Millard South moves up a spot after rallying from down 18 to beat Omaha Central 79-76 in the Metro Tournament final. It was the first loss for the Eagles, who with their offensive firepower and size, get the edge at No. 4 over Southwest. North Star enters after a one-point win against Lincoln High before Christmas break.