Quail Run set for full return June 11

The City of Columbus confirmed Tuesday what many local golfers had been waiting to hear for more than three years: Quail Run is about to make its return.

Set back by the historic March flooding of 2019, argued and debated among citizens and city officials, then repaired and restored back to the original format, Quail Run is planned to open up the 11 holes south of the levee on Saturday, June 11. The City of Columbus made the announcement Wednesday through press release.

The course has been a combination of the seven on the front plus a chipping green and a nursery green since ice, water, sand and silt wreaked havoc on the grounds starting in the early morning hours of March 14, 2019. Over 1 million yards of sand and tens of millions of gallons of water in the irrigation lake were removed, dozens of native trees and countless others that floated in were taken away and hundreds of sprinkler heads were damaged.

Since then, a partnership between the city and construction and development firm Landscapes Unlimited has undertaken cleanup and restoration processes that were completed last fall. The next step was allowing time and Mother Nature to take its course. As grass continues to grow, the city stated in a release that holes six, seven, 14, 15, 16 and 17 are in very good condition, three, five, 12 and 13 are improving every day and hole four is coming along slower but expected to eventually catch up.

Some re-seeded areas remain that will be off limits to play and clearly marked on the course. Carts will also be restricted to the cart paths until conditions improve enough for riding on fairways.

"Thank you for your patience during this difficult time, and we look forward to getting back to 18 holes of golf at Quail Run," the release said.

Repairing the course back to its original state was the option supported and chosen by Mayor Jim Bulkley and the city council in July of 2019. Seventy-five percent, once all the money is received, is covered by FEMA. The city also considered re-working the portion of the course north of the levee into a nine-hole course or buying more land and moving all 18 holes north of the levee.

As Quail Run approaches full capacity it would seem the next decision about golf in Columbus will be one on the future of Van Berg. In discussions about Quail Run repair, there was some suggestion that Van Berg close once Quail Run was back to full strength. It's not the first time the nine-hole course at Pawnee Park has been under discussion.

However, in the two years since decisions were made on Quail Run, Van Berg has been transitioned into the Van Berg Family Learning Center for youth, seniors, families and newcomers to the game. New programs at VBFLC have included a Teen Golf Academy, U.S. Kids Golf summer program and the Race for the Optimist Cup.

