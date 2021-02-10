Raider Wrap: Raiders outlast Warriors

Central freshman Macey Thege posted the first double-double of her college career, scoring 25 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in a 79-70 win over Midland in Tuesday's road game.
Thege is averaging nearly 10 points and four rebounds a game this season.
Sophomore Bailey Keller scored 18, sophomore Brittney Veik scored 14 and freshman Nyamiri Blair finished with 12.
"We started off slow but I think we did a good job pushing the ball and getting some easy baskets in transition," head coach Billy Perkins said. "Great effort by our team tonight."
Central women (3-4) also picked up a 78-67 win over York College JV on the road on Friday but fell to Northeast Community College at home on Saturday, 75-64.
"We just kind of started off slow but I thought our girls did a good job competing and gradually getting better on the offensive end," Perkins said. "Northeast always plays some aggressive defense. I thought we're getting better at it and understanding when to attack and when not to attack."
Sophomore Bailey Lehr led the Raiders in scoring against York JV with 20 points. Veik scored 23 in the loss to Northeast.
Perkins said he was happy with his team's performance against York.
"The girls just kept fighting and fighting," he said. "It was a tough game but I thought we did a good job sharing the ball."
The Central (3-3) men were also in action on Friday defeating Peru State JV at home 65-54. This was one of the lower scoring games for the Raiders.
"We've scored 120 in a game and now we've scored 60 a couple times," head coach John Ritzdorf said. "It's always good to win in different ways. I think it proves to your team that no matter how the game is played you can pull it off."
Freshman Caleb Muia led the team with 14 points and Sophomore Dwight Glover added 13.
Central Volleyball also played a few matches this weekend in McCook. The team went 2-2 with wins over Lamar Community College and Trinidad State Junior College. The losses came against Barton Community College and Butler Community College.
Emily Otten led the Raiders with 32 kills over the four matches.
