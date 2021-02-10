Raider Wrap: Raiders outlast Warriors

Central freshman Macey Thege posted the first double-double of her college career, scoring 25 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in a 79-70 win over Midland in Tuesday's road game.

Thege is averaging nearly 10 points and four rebounds a game this season.

Sophomore Bailey Keller scored 18, sophomore Brittney Veik scored 14 and freshman Nyamiri Blair finished with 12.

"We started off slow but I think we did a good job pushing the ball and getting some easy baskets in transition," head coach Billy Perkins said. "Great effort by our team tonight."

Central women (3-4) also picked up a 78-67 win over York College JV on the road on Friday but fell to Northeast Community College at home on Saturday, 75-64.

"We just kind of started off slow but I thought our girls did a good job competing and gradually getting better on the offensive end," Perkins said. "Northeast always plays some aggressive defense. I thought we're getting better at it and understanding when to attack and when not to attack."

Sophomore Bailey Lehr led the Raiders in scoring against York JV with 20 points. Veik scored 23 in the loss to Northeast.

Perkins said he was happy with his team's performance against York.