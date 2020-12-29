Raiders end Osceola's perfect mark

Osceola shot 3 of 13 (23%) from long range, missed seven free throws and turned it over 15 times in a 46-43 loss to Mead in the semifinals of the Mead Holiday Tournament on Monday.

Isaiah Zelasney had 27 points and Kale Gustafson had 15 but Zelasney was just 2 of 9 from beyond the arc.

The loss is the first of the season for the D-2 No. 7 Bulldogs following a 6-0 start. Osceola will play Cornerstone Christian for third place on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

The Bulldogs held the Raiders to one of their lowest totals of the year but couldn't find enough consistent success on the other side of the floor.

"I honestly felt that we played one of our best defensive games of the year," coach Jason Zelasney said. "Mead is a great team that have a lot of offensive weapons that can hurt anybody they face. I felt, for the most part, we took them out of what they wanted to do.

"... I am extremely proud of our boys. Their effort was top notch. I know there’s no such thing as a good loss and I’m not fan of moral victories, but I think this loss will teach us so much more about ourselves."