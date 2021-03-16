Raiders rebounds against NCMC

Central Community College-Columbus men's basketball snapped a two-game losing skid on Monday, defeating North Central Missouri College 88-71 at home after holding the Tigers to 39% from the floor.
The Raiders also locked down on the perimeter, limiting the Tigers to 3 of 24 from behind the arc. Central shot 11 of 25 from long range.
"Overall, it was a great team effort with multiple guys stepping up," head coach John Ritzdorf said. "We did a great job of taking care of the basketball. To have only 12 turnovers against a team that pressed the entire game is a huge reason why we won."
Central started the game on a 14-5 run over the first five minutes and led by 11 at halftime.
North Central cut the lead to two with just under 13 minutes left in the game, but Central responded with a 17-6 run to seal it.
Caleb Muia led the Raiders with 23 points, Tredyn Prososki scored 18 off the bench and Gavin Lipovsky added 13. Muia recorded a double-double, grabbing 16 rebounds, and Dwight Glover dished out a team-high eight assists.
The victory brings Central's record to 8-10.
The Raiders will be in action next at 4 p.m. on March 27 at home in the regular-season finale against Southeast Community College. The Storm defeated the Raiders 75-73 earlier this season. The Raiders will need to win the game by a larger margin to host the regional championship.
Central women's skid continues
Central women's basketball lost its 10th straight game on Monday in a 78-50 home loss to North Central Missouri College.
The Tigers held the Raiders to 30% shooting while converting on 54% of their attempts.
"We came out and played a decent first half," head coach Billy Perkins said. "We just couldn't come out in the second half and get things going."
North Central led 19-11 after the first quarter and built a 15-point lead before the Raiders cut it to 12 by halftime.
The Tigers opened the floodgates in the third by outscoring the Raiders 20-9 to take a 23-point lead. North Central continued that momentum into the fourth where it outscored Central 19-14.
Macey Thege scored a team-high 13 points, and Bailey Lehr added 11. Thege also hauled in seven rebounds, and Brittney Veik dished out four assists.
Central falls to 3-14 on the season and will be in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Monday when it travels to Johnson County Community College.
Bulldogs bury Raider Volleyball
Central volleyball lost to Concordia JV in four sets on Saturday, 11-25, 25-18, 27-25 and 25-22.
Emily Otten slammed down a team-high 14 kills, Chloe Odbert recorded 38 assists, Devyn Erickson served four aces, Miranda Summers finished with nine digs and Jordan Wegner blocked nine shots.
The loss drops the Raiders' record to 7-13.
Central will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Southeast Community College.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com