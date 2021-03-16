Raiders rebounds against NCMC

Central Community College-Columbus men's basketball snapped a two-game losing skid on Monday, defeating North Central Missouri College 88-71 at home after holding the Tigers to 39% from the floor.

The Raiders also locked down on the perimeter, limiting the Tigers to 3 of 24 from behind the arc. Central shot 11 of 25 from long range.

"Overall, it was a great team effort with multiple guys stepping up," head coach John Ritzdorf said. "We did a great job of taking care of the basketball. To have only 12 turnovers against a team that pressed the entire game is a huge reason why we won."

Central started the game on a 14-5 run over the first five minutes and led by 11 at halftime.

North Central cut the lead to two with just under 13 minutes left in the game, but Central responded with a 17-6 run to seal it.

Caleb Muia led the Raiders with 23 points, Tredyn Prososki scored 18 off the bench and Gavin Lipovsky added 13. Muia recorded a double-double, grabbing 16 rebounds, and Dwight Glover dished out a team-high eight assists.

The victory brings Central's record to 8-10.