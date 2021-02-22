Raiders score 112 in victory

Central Community College-Columbus men's basketball dominated the Iowa Western JV from the opening tip in Monday's home victory, winning 112-57 in the second-highest offensive total of the season.

The Raiders led by as many as 59 and forced 23 Reiver turnoers.

“It was great to put a full game together and get everyone significant minutes tonight,” head coach John Ritzdorf said in a press release. “We had 32 assists on 42 made shots and did a great job sharing the basketball all game long. Overall, it was a good win that can hopefully get us going in the right direction heading into region and conference games.”

Central led 12-9 in the early going before exploding for a 13-0 run that led to a 21-point halftime lead. The Raiders outscored the Reivers 60-26 in the second half.

Jayden Byabato led the Raiders with 18 points, Tredyn Prososki scored 17, Michael Ozomah added 16, Kyle Hawthorne finished with 13, Emarr Vinson totaled 12 and Dwight Glover and Gacoby Jones added 10 each.

Iowa Western didn't have any players finish in double digits.

Glover recorded a double-double grabbing 11 rebounds. Byabato and Vinson eached dished out six assists, Byabato swiped four steals and Jones blocked two shots.