Raiders seek motivation

Central Community College-Columbus women's basketball will have a young team this year with only four returning sophomores.
So, for head coach Billy Perkins, the postponement for basketball until January was in some ways beneficial to bring the eight freshmen up to speed when the NJCAA allowed teams a 60-day window in the fall to hold practice.
"It was really a good time to focus on fundamentals and really get ready," he said. "We spent more time on the little aspects of player development and getting better (on) what we need to."
The returning sophomores are Allanah Beller, Bailey Lehr, Bailey Keller and Mia Stewart.
Beller started in 27 of 28 games, scoring nearly six points a game. Keller played in 27 games, Stewart played in 28 and Lehr had her season cut short after an ACL injury.
The fall practices weren't only an opportunity to improve skills, as they also gave Perkins some time to teach the freshman the systems they'll be running in January.
"It was nice, especially bringing new girls in that they could get accustomed to the system and the terminology," he said. "We could really fine-tune the aspects that we expect from our team."
The Raiders saw their new players in live-action during two scrimmages.
CCC played Doane University on Oct. 16 and Northeast Community College on Oct. 30.
"The main reason we scrimmaged was to keep the kids motivated to try to do what we need to for our goals and stuff like that," Perkins said. "One of the things we really wanted to focus on in our first scrimmage was really being solid on the defensive end."
Last season, Central allowed just over 68 points a game. But offensively, the Raiders scored nearly 60 points a game. Perkins said he believes the offense will develop as the season progresses.
"Offense will eventually come," he said. "It's one of those things learning different defenses and calling different defenses, just really to focus on the defensive end with the block-outs and just really focusing on helping on defense and being aggressive."
Perkins admitted the long offseason wasn't easy. The players normally would already be competing in games at this point in the year.
The Raiders have one more exhibition on Jan. 15 at Iowa Western Community College. The first official game for Central is at 1 p.m. on Jan. 23 at home against Kansas City Kansas Community College.
"At the beginning, everyone is really excited and stuff. The motivation was there," Perkins said. "Even when we got to our scrimmages. After our second scrimmage, I think the motivation was harder to do because of the time spent.
"With some kids being quarantined, the motivation of trying to practice with five or six players was harder than I think everyone expected."
Perkins did find some ways to keep the players engaged even in small numbers.
He made drills more competitive, adding an element of excitement.
"I think one thing we did to motivate the kids and get them excited about practice was change up the practice," Perkins said. "We didn't have much contact, but we did work on more of the shooting aspect and having some competitive shooting practices and really make it more enjoyable when we didn't have our whole team there."
The Raiders have been allowed eight hours of practice a week the last couple of weeks and the players will soon be home for Christmas break. The players will have workouts for the break before returning to campus in January.
"We're just going to keep scrimmaging and really put everything that we've learned over our 60 days into our individual practices all together and let the girls play basketball so it comes second nature to them," Perkins said.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
