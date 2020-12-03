Raiders seek motivation

CCC played Doane University on Oct. 16 and Northeast Community College on Oct. 30.

"The main reason we scrimmaged was to keep the kids motivated to try to do what we need to for our goals and stuff like that," Perkins said. "One of the things we really wanted to focus on in our first scrimmage was really being solid on the defensive end."

Last season, Central allowed just over 68 points a game. But offensively, the Raiders scored nearly 60 points a game. Perkins said he believes the offense will develop as the season progresses.

"Offense will eventually come," he said. "It's one of those things learning different defenses and calling different defenses, just really to focus on the defensive end with the block-outs and just really focusing on helping on defense and being aggressive."

Perkins admitted the long offseason wasn't easy. The players normally would already be competing in games at this point in the year.

The Raiders have one more exhibition on Jan. 15 at Iowa Western Community College. The first official game for Central is at 1 p.m. on Jan. 23 at home against Kansas City Kansas Community College.