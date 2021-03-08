Raiders win in dramatic fashion

Central Community College-Columbus men's basketball couldn't have been given a more dramatic script had it allowed Hollywood to come up with all the ins and outs of Friday's home game.
The Raiders survived 82-81 after missing the front end of two 1-and-1 opportunities when North Platte Community College's last-second shot bounced off the rim. But that final detail was just one of many in a game that had just about everything.
"We tried to give it away at the end missing some free throws," head coach John Ritzdorf said. "Their shooters got hot late too. We made enough plays late to get the job done."
The game saw each team make massive runs. North Platte opened with 21 of the fist 31 points but Central responded and led by 20 points until the final minute of the first half.
North Platte bounced back with a run of its own and took the lead back with five minutes left in the game. There were 12 lead changes and six ties.
"There have been some games where that has happened to us," Ritzdorf said. "The other team has gone on a run and we haven't really handled it that well. For us to be a little undermanned and bounce back when we let them go on some runs, I was really proud of our team.
"We showed some toughness that we haven't shown all year. It was good to see."
Central sophomore Dwight Glover found his groove early and led the Raiders with 24 points, but things got hairy when he was tripped driving the basket, hit his head on the hardwood and suffered a cut. After he was taken off the court and a large amount of blood was cleaned up, there was an emotional shock to overcome.
North Platte's leading scorer German Plotnikov, who finished with 30, made a jump shot to put the Knights up by two with just under three to play.
Plotnikov scored 37 points in the first meeting between the two schools, leading the Knights to a 22-point win.
"We knew he's a really good player. He hurt us the first time we played them," Ritzdorf said. "Our plan was to key on him a little bit better than we did, but he got it going late. He does a good job of getting to his spots and he's a really tough kid too."
Glover returned to the game with a bandage around his head and made a 3 with 53 seconds remaining to put the Raiders up two.
"Shoutout to our training staff for getting him patched up and ready to go back on the floor," Ritzdorf said. "He hit a big shot late. Tough kid; he showed that tonight."
North Platte was fouled the next trip down the court and made 1 of 2. Central missed the front end of a 1-and-1, lost the lead on a North Platte 3 but cut it to one on a free throw from Tredyn Prososki and created the game-winning shot on a dunk by Caleb Muia.
Central missed the front end of another 1-and-1, and Plotnikov got off a 3 from the corner, but it hit strong off the rim as time expired.
McCook uses an early run to defeat Central
The Central men couldn't carry the momentum over to Saturday and lost 86-71 to McCook Community College at home.
The Indians built a 16-6 lead over the first seven minutes but the Raiders closed the gap to three with under 10 minutes to play.
McCook went on another run and led by 19 at halftime.
The closest the Raiders came in the second half was seven points.
"It's hard to win when you dig such a big hole early in the game against a good team," Ritzdorf said in a press release. "We let them get comfortable and didn't match the effort and intensity needed on the defensive end of the floor. Offensively, we settled for too many three-point shots instead of attacking the basket."
Glover led the Raiders with 21 points, while Muia logged a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Emarr Vinson finished with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Michael Ozomah scored 11 points.
The loss gives the Raiders a season record of 7-9.
Central will play at Northeastern Junior College at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
