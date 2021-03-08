Raiders win in dramatic fashion

Central Community College-Columbus men's basketball couldn't have been given a more dramatic script had it allowed Hollywood to come up with all the ins and outs of Friday's home game.

The Raiders survived 82-81 after missing the front end of two 1-and-1 opportunities when North Platte Community College's last-second shot bounced off the rim. But that final detail was just one of many in a game that had just about everything.

"We tried to give it away at the end missing some free throws," head coach John Ritzdorf said. "Their shooters got hot late too. We made enough plays late to get the job done."

The game saw each team make massive runs. North Platte opened with 21 of the fist 31 points but Central responded and led by 20 points until the final minute of the first half.

North Platte bounced back with a run of its own and took the lead back with five minutes left in the game. There were 12 lead changes and six ties.

"There have been some games where that has happened to us," Ritzdorf said. "The other team has gone on a run and we haven't really handled it that well. For us to be a little undermanned and bounce back when we let them go on some runs, I was really proud of our team.