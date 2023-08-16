More than 500 people entered the National Highpower Rifle John C. Garand Match at Camp Perry in Ohio with only the top performers coming away with gold. Albin Moore of Columbus was one of the top performers and was able to leave Ohio with gold after competing from July 26-29.

Moore, 70, finished with the 14th-best score out of the 568 competitors of all ages from around the world after recording a total score of 282-6.

"The biggest thing I enjoyed was just the camaraderie of shooting against other competitors," Moore said. "I thought I had a shot of being one of the top shooters over 70."

The Civilian Marksmanship Program runs the open invite event where competitors' scores are also divided into age groups where Moore had the highest score in the grand senior group of people 70 years and older which had 66 entrants.

"That's one of the perks about turning 70, I was able to shoot against the grand seniors," Moore said.

All competitors in the event were using as-issued M1 Garand Rifles, which were common in World War II.

"These were all iron sights and there were no scopes involved here," Moore said. "To shoot these kinds of scores, I was very happy to do that because it doesn't always happen."

Moore has also competed in the same event during the past three years, but his best performance was this year.

"I have placed well in the past few years there, but this was an exceptional few days," Moore said.

He got his start in competitive shooting in 1983 while he was in the U.S. Navy Reserve, but only competed for a few years and eventually took more than 20 years off from competition.

"I'm a retired Navy Reservist and I competed with those guys for 11 years before I retired in 1994," Moore said. "When I competed then, I was fortunate enough to do well and every now and then I got to go to compete in the National High Power Rifles competitions, which is kind of like the Super Bowl."

Since starting back into the hobby, Moore has been practicing for the M1 Garand competition.

"I'm a member of the Columbus Rifle Club and I was there two and sometimes three times a week perfecting my skills," Moore said. "I got back into it because I really felt like I should do it for as long as I am able to and the last few years have been really good."

Leading up to the Ohio competition, Moore also competed in the Cornhusker Games.

"That was a nice little tune-up for me and I also got gold in that," Moore said. "I went into Camp Perry with a very good feeling that I could do well, that really was a big confidence booster."

While Moore put in so much time and effort leading into the event, during the four days he was unsure where he'd place amongst the hundreds of people taking part.

"I shot this particular match on the second day of the event and I had a good score, but you kind of always wonder if your scores are going to hold up," Moore said. "It always seems like there is someone better than you over the next few days, but coming up in 14th is still pretty darn good."