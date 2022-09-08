Kegler's Corner: New bowling season underway

The 2022-2023 bowling season is upon us. When this article hits the paper, most leagues will be in their third or fourth week of league play. So on behalf of our two fine bowling centers, we want to welcome back our bowlers. A couple of weeks back I spoke with Wyatt Ellis of Boulevard Lanes and John Eckholt from Westbrook Lanes about the upcoming season.

Ellis, Tom Kozak and the staff would like to welcome everyone to another great season of bowling and fun! Fall brings a lot of exciting times at Boulevard Lanes/Sahara. Most all bowling leagues are just about three weeks along, but it’s not to late to get a team together. Boulevard Lanes also have their youth leagues that will be starting next week. If you or you know of someone interested in joining a league, please call 402-564-8022 and ask for Wyatt.

At Sahara you can catch the NFL, college, and MLB games on any one of their twenty-eight televisions. They have the ESPN Game Plan, NFL Sunday Ticket, and MLB Extra Innings packages, along with other sporting programs. They also have party rooms and a beer garden available for all occasions. Ellis and the staff hope to see all of you this fall. They want to thank their fantastic customers for their patronage and are excited about the year to come.

Eckholt says Westbrook Lanes is excited to get another bowling season started. His staff consist of Justin Eckholt and Mandi Canet, who are co-Managers of Lamplighter Lounge. Justin and Mandi can help you with any party needs you may have. Lamplighter Lounge continues to serve up great food both day and night. Stop in and order one of their daily lunch specials, Monday thru Friday. Friday night is Wings Night, with five different flavors. Great for after work or after a Friday night football game. With twenty-five televisions, you can watch your favorite NFL team any Sunday with the NFL package.

Tom Kelley’s Pro Shop out of Omaha is back again this season. Kelley’s can provide you with all the latest and newest equipment around. Westbrook will post the shop hours on Westbrook Lanes Facebook page. They will also be posted outside of the Pro Shop itself.

Eckholt also wants to thank everyone who bowls, whether in league or open bowling. He wants to thank everyone that visits the Lamplighter Lounge. A special thanks goes out to Gary Muth and our local bowling association board for all the unpaid hours they put in to help the two bowling centers. A big thanks to all the league secretaries. Eckholt says they still have a few openings in some of their leagues, if interested, please give John a call at 402-563-3000. Once again, Westbrook wants to thank all of you who help support them throughout the year. They work hard to make your experience fun and enjoyable.

Each Thursday morning, each bowling center will send me their selections for bowler of the week from the past seven days. Most weeks they will pick one bowler from a men’s, women’s, youth and a senior league. They will also list the high game and series from the past week for both the men and women. Not all notable scores that are shot during the past week make the article. The bowlers are selected by Eckholt from Westbrook and Ellis from Boulevard. They make their selection from the media sheets filled out by the league secretaries following league play. So, league secretaries, if you have some bowler that shoots a personal high game or series, please make note of it on your media sheet. If possible, personally say something to Ellis or Eckholt about it. Both bowling centers do a great job on making their picks. So without further ado, here are the bowlers of the week. Both centers were allowed to name two or three weeks worth of bowlers of the week due to the late start of Kegler’s Korner.

Ellis named his bowlers of the week for Boulevard Lanes and they were Justin Krzycki and Shayla Long. Krzycki rolled his second career 300 game to earn the men’s selection. Long claimed the ladies pick with a 254 game and a 651 series, both high scores for the week. Jeff Nitz rolled the series for the men with a 693 series. There were no youth or senior bowlers selected, as their leagues have yet to start.

Westbrook’s Eckholt picked three bowlers for his week one honors and they were Mike Anderson, Shawna Woosley and Butch Paben. Anderson took home the men’s honor with high game of a 279 and a 703 series. Woosley earned the women’s pick with her 236 game and 648 series, which led all the ladies for the week. The senior nod went to Paben for his 267 game and a 622 series. There were no youth leagues bowled yet.