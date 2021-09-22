Kegler's Korner: A message from the president

I would like to thank all of our Directors and Youth Committee members for volunteering the time and efforts to ensures our association runs smoothly. And on behalf of all of us that enjoy a few hours on the lanes every week, our thanks to the managements and staffs at both of Columbus's fine centers for their continued hard work and dedication. They put in late nights and long hours so that we can enjoy our time on the lanes!

A special thank you to Gary Muth for his long-standing and continued service as the Columbus USBC Association Manager. Also, a note of thanks to Chuck McCarthy for his weekly bowling column, keeping us informed on who's throwing the big games and series, with a little humor to spare!. As always, I look forward to seeing everyone on the lanes and hope you all have a great season!

-Dirk White, Columbus USBC President

Until next week, Congrats to the Columbus JV bowling team for their team championship at Mockingbird Lanes in Omaha September 11.