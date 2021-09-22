Kegler's Korner: A message from the president

Our 2021-22 bowling season has arrived! I hope everyone stayed healthy over the summer and is looking forward to getting back on the lanes.
I'll take this opportunity to thank our Board of Directors who are continuing their service to the association for 2021-22. Those members are USBC Association Manager Gary Muth, 1st Vice President Troy Paben, 2nd Vice President Kyle Brestel, Directors Jim Henderson, Shayla Long, Jane Moore, Jay Olson, Steve Reichmuth, Gary Stenger, Youth Directors Colin Jaster and Gavin Unger and bowling center representatives John Eckholt of Westbrook Lanes and Wyatt Ellis of Boulevard Lanes.
I'll also like to welcome our new board members Eric Brabec, Kelly Burge, Stacie Rickert and Chris Scheel and thank departing members Mandi Canet, Emily and Brady Hoefer and George McCarthy for their service to the Columbus bowling community.
I am happy to announce that your Columbus Board has once again voted to have the association pay our youth bowlers’ sanction fees for the new season. This board continues its belief that our youth bowlers and youth programs are our highest priority. The board has also voted again to subsidize one dollar of the sanction fees for all of the Columbus adult USBC members.
Please watch for our upcoming Annual Hall of Fame Awards Banquet and make plans to join us for this fun and worthwhile event. The board will vote on Hall of Fame nominees before the Open and Women’s City Tournaments, so if you know of someone deserving, please complete a nomination form and return it to your bowling center.
Our 2020-21 honorees include our newest Columbus USBC Hall-of-Fame member Dennis Meyer, who's bowling resume includes at least 24 sanctioned 300 games and eight 800-plus series in the Columbus Association along with multiple All-City team awards and was long overdue for this honor. And our Senior Bowlers of the Year, Tom Hastings and Ron Schmidt. Congratulations to all of our honoree's.
Our Columbus USBC Open City Tournament and Women’s City Tournament will be contested through the last two weekends of January and the first weekend in February at Westbrook Lanes. The Columbus USBC Youth City Tournament will be hosted in the spring at Boulevard Lanes. Scholarship money will once again be available to your youth bowlers SMART accounts, so don’t pass up this great opportunity.
After enduring a false start due to the COVID-19 crisis, the State of Nebraska Open Bowling Championships were successfully hosted this past spring at Boulevard and Westbrook Lanes. It brought an estimated 2,000 bowlers and spectators to Columbus over eight weekends for bowling and patronizing many of Columbus's fine shops and restaurants.
Many thanks go out to our bowling centers staffs, our board members, Nebraska State USBC officials, Katy McNeil with the Columbus Chamber of Commerce and the Columbus/Platte County Convention and Visitors Bureau for their support in bringing this premier event to Columbus.
I would like to thank all of our Directors and Youth Committee members for volunteering the time and efforts to ensures our association runs smoothly. And on behalf of all of us that enjoy a few hours on the lanes every week, our thanks to the managements and staffs at both of Columbus's fine centers for their continued hard work and dedication. They put in late nights and long hours so that we can enjoy our time on the lanes!
A special thank you to Gary Muth for his long-standing and continued service as the Columbus USBC Association Manager. Also, a note of thanks to Chuck McCarthy for his weekly bowling column, keeping us informed on who's throwing the big games and series, with a little humor to spare!. As always, I look forward to seeing everyone on the lanes and hope you all have a great season!
-Dirk White, Columbus USBC President
Until next week, Congrats to the Columbus JV bowling team for their team championship at Mockingbird Lanes in Omaha September 11.
Daniel Borgman, Jacob Staub, Alex Unger, Ryan Carter and Matt Wills were members of the JV team. Borgman (4th) and Staub (5th), earned First Team honors, while Unger (8th) was named to the Second Team. The next day, both the girls and boys varsity teams competed at Mockingbird Lanes. For the boys, Gavin Unger (4th) earned First Team honors, while Ryland Prokopec (9th) and Owen Lawrence (10th) made the Second Team. Alexandria Holdsworth (8th) was named to the girls Second Team.