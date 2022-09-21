Kegler's Korner: A message from the president

Welcome back bowlers! I hope everyone enjoyed a safe and healthy summer and is looking forward to getting back to the lanes. I'll take this chance to thank our Board of Directors who are continuing their service to the association in 2022-23.

Those members include USBC Association Manager Gary Muth, 1st Vice President Troy Paben, 2nd Vice President Kyle Brestel, Directors Eric Brabec, Kelly Burge, Jim Henderson, Shayla Long, Jane Moore, Jay Olson, Steve Reichmuth, Chris Scheel, Gary Stenger, Youth Directors Colin Jaster and Gavin Unger, and bowling center representatives John Eckholt of Westbrook Lanes and Wyatt Ellis of Boulevard Lanes.

I'll also like to welcome our newest board member Mike Long, and thank departing member Stacie Rickert for her service to our bowling community.

I am happy to announce that your Columbus Board has once again voted to have the association pay our youth bowlers’ sanction fees for the new season. This board continues to operate with the belief that our youth bowlers and programs are our highest priority.

The board also voted to increase it's sanction fee subsidy from one dollar to three dollars for all of the Columbus's adult USBC membership.

Please watch for our upcoming Annual Hall of Fame Awards Banquet and make plans to join us for this fun and worthwhile event. The board will vote on Hall of Fame nominees before the Open and Women’s City Tournaments, so if you know of someone deserving, please complete a nomination form and return it to your bowling center.

Our 2021-22 honorees include the newest Columbus USBC Hall-of-Fame member Kyle Brestel, along with our Senior Bowlers of the Year, Jerry Stutzman and Gayle Borchers. Be sure to congratulate all of our honoree's when you see them on the lanes!

Please keep an eye out for an announcement of the dates for the Columbus USBC Open City and Women’s City Tournament. The Columbus USBC Youth City Tournament will be hosted in the spring at Westbrook Lanes.

Scholarship money will once again be available to your youth bowlers SMART account, so don’t pass up this great opportunity.

I would like to thank all of our Directors and Youth Committee members for volunteering their time and efforts to ensure our association runs smoothly. And on behalf of all of us that enjoy our time on the lanes each week, our thanks to the management's and staff's of both of Columbus's bowling centers for their hard work and dedication.

A special thank you to Gary Muth for his long-standing and continued service as the Columbus USBC Association Manager. Also, a big thanks to Chuck McCarthy for this weekly bowling column, keeping us up to date on who's trippin' the 4's and kicking out the 10's!. As always, I look forward to seeing everyone on the lanes and hoping you all have a great season!

- Dirk White, Columbus USBC President

Thank you Mr. President. Now for the bowlers of the week.

Boulevard Lanes’ Ellis selected Jim Brown, Andrea Norquest and Gene Moore as his bowlers of the week. Brown earned the men’s pick by tossing a 249 game and the high series for the week with a 675.

Norquest claimed the ladies honor by rolling a 500 series, that was 125 pins above her series average. Moore received the senior nod with a 220 game and a 573 series.

Tanner Kathol shot the high game for the men with a 251. The ladies were led by Lynn Slusarski with a 243 game, while Toni Gumm had a 564 series. There was no youth bowler selected.

Eckholt named Westbrook Lanes bowlers of the week and they are Dave Mazankowski, Gary Marushak, Tom Mohning and Gavin Unger. Mazankowski and Marushak shared the men’s honor for the week. Mazankowski rolled the high series for the men with a 722, with his top game being a 247. Marushak earned his share by tossing the high game for the men with a 278.

Mohning claimed the senior award with his 645 series. Unger took home the youth pick with a 258 game and a 694 series. Shawna Woosley led the ladies for the week with a 237 game and a 663 series.

Until next week, may we all strive to be like Dave Mazankowski. He has been named bowler of the week from each bowling center already, just three articles into the season.

He held a 150 average to earn his honor from Boulevard and a 240 average to collect his second honor from Westbrook. It just proves, whether your average is high or low, you still can be named bowler of the week.