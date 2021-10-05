Kegler's Korner: All-City Bowling Honorees

Today I reveal the 38th version of Kegler's Korner All-City Bowling Teams. The top five point totals will earn First Team status for both the men and women. The second five will earn Second Team honors.
The scoring system will consist of three ways to earn points. The first is highest league average with a minimum of 50 games bowled. The second will be the use of a composite average with a minimum of 120 games bowled.
The men will use a base average of 200, while the women will use 170. For every pin over the base average, you will receive a point. The third will go to the top three scratch finishes in both the open and women's city tournaments. You earn three points for a first place finish, two for second place and one for third. I will use only the singles, doubles and all events finishes.
Other ways to earn bonus points towards the All-City Teams is with high game and series for both men and women during the bowling season. Any bowler who rolls a 300 game will get two points. If no 300 game is bowled, then the bowler with the highest game will get the two points.
Any male bowler that shoots a 800 series and any female bowler who shoots a 700 series will get three points. If there are no 800 series bowled for the men or no 700 series bowled for the women, the highest series for both will receive three points.
Also, the top five finishers in both the Masters and Pro Style will pick up points. First place gets 5 points, followed by 4 points, 3 points, 2 points and 1 point for fifth place.
Now I'd like to introduce the 2020-2021 All-City Teams.
The women's First Team members are Amanda Staub, Paige Sohl, Alexandria Holdsworth, Shayla Long and Shayna Lesiak. Lesiak is making her seventh appearance on the team. Long appears on the team for her fourth time. Holdsworth is making her second appearance. Staub and Sohl make their first all-city teams.
The men's First Team members are John Eckholt, Chuck Jensen, Wyatt Ellis, Brandon Silvey and yours truly. Eckholt has been named to all 38 all-city teams. Jensen earned his 14 appearance. This is Ellis’s third all-city selection, while it’s Silvey’s second. Making his fifth appearance is yours truly. Both all-city teams will be honored at the annual Hall of Fame and Awards Banquet; date and place to be determined later.
Although the second team will not receive certificates at the Hall of Fame and Awards Banquet, they will be introduced. Besides, it gives those members something to shoot for as they bowl this season. The women's Second Team is Barb Sampson, Shawna Woosley, Jane Moore, Kim Hablitzel and Stacie Rickert. The men's Second Team is Jeremy Mueller, Mike Anderson, James Murcek, Steve Hoenk and Joey Irwin. Congratulations to the 2020-2021 all-city bowlers. As a side note, Holdsworth is from the junior ranks.
Speaking of the junior ranks, on September 25-26, the Columbus Bowling Club teams competed in York at Sunset Bowl. The Boys JV finished in third place. Earning First Team honors was Jacob Staub (fourth) and Daniel Borgman (fifth), while Alex Unger (sixth) was named to the Second Team.
The Girls Varsity was runner-up, while Alexandria Holdsworth (fourth) earned First Team honors. The Boys varsity won the York Tournament. Trent Ditter (first) and Owen Lawrence (second) was named to the First Team, while Gavin Unger (sixth) was on the Second Team.
Ryland Prokopec and Wyatt Schott were the other two members of the Boys varsity team. Columbus varsity bowler Colin Jaster bowled for Millard South. Jaster (10th) was named to the Second Team.
Next week I’ll feature the Cheyenne league from Westbrook
Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. Read his weekly bowling columns every Wednesday during the bowling season.