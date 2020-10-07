Today I reveal the 37th version of Kegler's Korner All-City Bowling Teams.

The top five point totals will earn First Team status for both the men and women. The second five will earn Second Team honors.

The scoring system consists of three ways to earn points. The first is highest league average with a minimum of 50 games bowled. The second is a composite average with a minimum of 120 games bowled. The men will use a base average of 200, while the women will use 170. For every pin over the base average, you will receive a point. The third will go to the top three scratch finishes in both the open and women's city tournaments. You earn three points for a first place finish, two for second place and one for third. I will use only the singles, doubles and all events finishes.

Other ways to earn bonus points towards the All-City Teams is with high game and series for both men and women during the bowling season. Any bowler who rolls a 300 game will get two points. If no 300 game is bowled, then the bowler with the highest game will get the two points.