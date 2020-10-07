Today I reveal the 37th version of Kegler's Korner All-City Bowling Teams.
The top five point totals will earn First Team status for both the men and women. The second five will earn Second Team honors.
The scoring system consists of three ways to earn points. The first is highest league average with a minimum of 50 games bowled. The second is a composite average with a minimum of 120 games bowled. The men will use a base average of 200, while the women will use 170. For every pin over the base average, you will receive a point. The third will go to the top three scratch finishes in both the open and women's city tournaments. You earn three points for a first place finish, two for second place and one for third. I will use only the singles, doubles and all events finishes.
Other ways to earn bonus points towards the All-City Teams is with high game and series for both men and women during the bowling season. Any bowler who rolls a 300 game will get two points. If no 300 game is bowled, then the bowler with the highest game will get the two points.
Any male bowler that shoots a 800 series, and any female bowler who shoots a 700 series, will get three points. If there are no 800 series bowled for the men or no 700 series bowled for the women, the highest series for both will receive three points.
Also, the top five finishers in both the Masters and Pro Style will pick up points. First place gets 5 points, followed by 4 points, 3 points, 2 points and 1 point for fifth place. Last season’s Masters and Pro Style tournaments were cancelled due to COVID-19.
Now I'd like to introduce the 2019-2020 All-City Teams. The women's First Team members are Shawna Woosley, Madison Henderson, Shayla Long, Alexandria Holdsworth and Stacie Rickert. Woosley is making her sixth appearance on the team. Henderson and Long appear on the team for their third time. Holdsworth and Rickert make their first All-City teams.
The men's First Team members are John Eckholt, Dennis Meyer, Rob Brunken, Zach Martensen and yours truly. Eckholt has been named to all 37 All-City teams. Meyer earned his ninth appearance. Brunken and Martensen made their first All-City selection. Making his fourth appearance is yours truly. Both All-City teams will be honored at the annual Hall of Fame and Awards Banquet; date and place to be determined later.
Although the Second Team will not receive certificates at the Hall of Fame and Awards Banquet, they will be introduced. Besides, it gives those members something to shoot for as they bowl this season.
The women's Second Team is Barb Sampson, Paige Sohl, Deb Murcek, Amanda Staub and Shayna Hogan. The men's Second Team is Jeremy Mueller, Chuck Jensen, Brandon Silvey, Steve Hoenk and Shane Gottschall. Congratulations to the 2019-2020 All-City bowlers. As a side note, Henderson and Holdsworth come from the junior ranks.
Speaking of the junior ranks, on Sept. 26th, the Columbus Maroon and Columbus White Middle School teams competed at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln. The Columbus Maroon won the team title. That makes three tournaments and three wins on the season. Columbus White finished in 12th place. Gavin Unger and Owen Lawrence earned First Team honors, while Roman Long made the Second Team. Unger led all bowlers with a 701 series on games of 244-180-277. His 277 game was also the high game of the tournament.
Until next week, good luck to both Columbus Middle School teams. They compete this Saturday at Kings Lanes in Norfolk.
Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Telegram. Read his weekly bowling column normally on Wednesday during the bowling season.
