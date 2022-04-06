Kegler's Korner: Alley Queens at Westbrook

This week we take a look at the Wednesday night Alley Queens league at Westbrook Lanes. Secretary Joan Davidshofer says the format is made up of a seven-team, four-member league that bowls 34 weeks.

The season is divided into two 17-week halves, with the winners of each half meeting in the finals. Westbrook Pro Shop put itself in position to claim the title by winning the first half. Melissa Jenny, Macy Augustine, Amy Marik, Cheyenne Locke and Gisela Gross bowl for Westbrook Pro Shop.

At the start of league play March 30, the defending champions Pin Strikers and Asgrow were tied for first with a 34-18 record. Pamela Dozier, Kim Thomas, Nicole Wagoner, Cindy Slusarski, Stacie Rickert, Vanessa Occguera, Donna Gray and Lynn Slusarski make up the Pin Strikers.

Asgrow team members include Ann Hemmer, Loretta Wegner, Sally Korth, Laurie Hemmer, Lori Bender, Evelyn Hemmer, Sandy Preister and Ann Preister.

Pin Strikers holds the high team game and series with a 695 and a 1902. On the individual side, Stacie Rickert leads the way with a 236 game, 622 series and a 174 average.

Following league play, Pin Strikers rolled both the high team game and series with scores of 687 and 1944. Their 1944 series is a new league high for the year. Rickert had the high individual scores with a 203 game and a 594 series.

Six bowlers rolled games of at least 30 pins above their averages. Leading the way was Darci Betzer with a 195 (+65). Diane Connelly rolled a 177 (+48). Ann Hemmer was next with a 179 (+44). Dozier tossed a 171 (+42). Cindy Slusarski shot a 193 (+39). Last, but not least, Augustine tossed a 135 (+36). Nice bowling to all the ladies.

Next week I hope to feature the Astro League from Westbrook Lanes.

