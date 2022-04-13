Kegler's Korner: Astro League at Westbrook

This week we take a look at the Astro league which bowls on Wednesday nights at Westbrook Lanes.

This season the co-ed Astro league has five teams, that bowl 34 weeks. The league champion is determined between the winners of each half. The Pin Chasers have reserved their spot in the roll offs by winning the first half. Cadin McCullough, Andrew Beck and James Beck are the Pin Chasers

With only three weeks left in the second half, C R S and Nutter Gutters are tied for first with a 37–19 record. Team members of C R S include Stacie Rickert, John Eckholt, Heath Aldrich, Bret Strecker and Donna Gray. Tessa Alexander, Jessica Blaser, Devon Keller and Chase Cherry make up the Nutter Gutters.

At the start of league play April 6, the Pin Chasers held the high team game with a 673. C R S had the high team series with a 1920. On the individual side, Eckholt holds all three of the scores for the men with a 280 game, 809 series and a 225 average. Stacie Rickert owns all three of the ladies top spots with a 236 game, 604 series and a 179 average.

Following league play last week, Beer Pressure shot both the high team game and series with scores of 507 and 1385. Allen Day, Colton Martensen and Kash Gettert bowl for Beer Pressure. Dustin Gerstein had the high game for the men with a 201 (+47), while Martensen had the high series with a 552. Rickert led the women with a 191 game and a 504 series.

Martensen’s teammate Day shot a 184 (+35). Nice shooting to one and all.

Until next week, I hope everyone enjoys their Easter weekend.

