Kegler's Korner: Baseball Bantams at Westbrook

Columbus has three youth leagues this season. Today we’ll take a look at the Friday Baseball Bantams from Westbrook Lanes.

The league consists of 10 teams that that bowl for 32 weeks. The league champion will be determined by the winners of each half. Of those two, the team with the best overall record will claim the title.

The King Pins and Knuckleheads shared the first half title, putting both teams in position to win the league. Gavin Unger, Alex Unger, Daniel Borgman and Kayden Renner bowl for the King Pins. The Knuckleheads are made up of Andrew Gassmann, Matt Foley, Roman Long and Jacob Staub.

At the start of league play Jan. 23, Spare Us sat in first place with a 24–8 record. Joey Kallhoff, Hudson Kloke, Zane Wemhoff and Gage Condreay form Spare Us. The high team game and series belongs to the King Pins with a 758 and 2136.

On the individual side of things, Gavin Unger holds all three of the boys honor scores with a 279 game, 718 series and a 207 average. For the girls, Prudence Tapio owns the triple crown with a 151 game, 412 series and a 120 average.

Following league play, the Knuckleheads rolled both the high team game and series with scores of 638 and 1785. Alex Unger had the high game for the boys with a 216 (+47), while Staub had the high series with a 560. Remi Lawrence rolled the high game for the girls with a 135 (+43), while Tapio had the top series with 324 series.

The top performance of the day was turned in by Wemhoff. The 144 average bowler shot games of 190 (+46)–193 (+49)–160 for a 543 (+111) series. There were five other bowlers to roll games of at least 30 pins over their averages. Owen Jasper had a 150 (+39). Corbin Dicke shot a 108 (+38). Jacob Ogan rolled a 142 (+36). Sofi Lawrence tossed a 82 (+31). Last, but not least, Staub had a 214 (+30). Nice bowling to one and all.

Next week, I hope to have the final results from the Open and Women’s City Tournament. Until then, here are the tournament leaders after two weekends. As always, ladies first.

Wild West BBQ leads the handicap team division with a score of 2653. Patty Thege, Paula Steffensmeier, Pam Houdek and Mary Lutjen bowl for Wild West BBQ. Hometown Insurance still leads with the scratch score of 1977, with their members being Cheryl Gossman, Kate Paprocki, Amanda Staub and Shayla Long.

Staub and Long hold the high scratch doubles score with a 1201. The handicap doubles leaders are Cindy Slusarski and Nicole Wagoner with a 1383. In singles, Shirley Gottschall still leads the handicap division with a 711, while Long leads the scratch division with a 649. Houdek and Long are the leaders in the all events division. Houdek has a 2078 handicap score, while Long has a 1901 scratch score.

In the Open, A J Bloebaum Electric leads the team event in both the handicap and scratch with scores of 3478 and 3287, respectively. Gary Muth, Tom Riedmiller, John Riedmiller, Kyle Brestel and Eric Brabec make up A J Bloebaum Electric. Bob Hopp and Gary Goodrich leads the handicap doubles with a 1477, while the top scratch score of 1371 belongs to Jim Brown and Tyler Peterson.

Mike Becker leads singles with a 767 handicap score and a 759 scratch score. Tom Moore and Dennis Meyer sit on top of all events. Moore has a 2123 handicap score, while Meyer’s 2073 is the top scratch score.

Until next week, the NSAA High School Bowling season finished on Tuesday with the team championships. On Monday the individual state finals were held. Congratulations to our four local bowlers who made the singles championship round.

From Columbus High was senior Alex Holdsworth in the girls competition and sophomore Ryland Prokopec and freshman Gavin Unger for the boys. Lakeview junior Trent Ditter also became the first Viking to qualify for state.

Prokopec made the final eight and won the boys state championship, the second for Columbus High to go with a girls title by Madison Henderson last winter. For more on Prokopec, check the Telegram website or seek out Tuesday's issue.

Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. His weekly bowling columns normally appear on Wednesday during the bowling season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.