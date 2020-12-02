Kegler's Korner: Boulervard's Speed Queen League

The Speed Queen league from Boulevard Lanes is this week's featured league.
This Friday night co-ed league has 10 teams and competes for 35 weeks, with the winners of each half competing for the league title. Due to the bowling season being cut short last year, no league champion was crowned.
At the start of league play Nov. 20, K L Schroeder CPA was in first place with a 35.5 – 16.5 record. B J Opplinger, Krystal McCombs, Gary Mosel, Heath Shalon, Brian Dreifurst, Brad Reisdorff, Taylor Graf, Chris Bryan and Tim Graf make up the K L Schroeder CPA team.
Salon Cek Hair & Spa has the high team game with a 1001. Kim Kohl, Diana Olsufka, Dave Olsufka, Craig Olsufka, Kendell Howser, Don King, Randy Cox and Aly Kreikemeier have bowled for Salon Cek Hair & Spa. Rumpots hold the high team series with a 2797. Alyssa Held, Jamie S. Held, Joe Held Jr., Bill Held, Jamie D Held, Rose Held and Joe Held Sr. all bowl for the Rumpots.
On the individual side of things for the men, Keaton Swanson has the high game with a 300. Jamie D Held has the high series and high average with a 781 and 210. Tiffany Rerucha holds two of the top three honors for the ladies with a 609 series and 254 game. Tami DeWine carries the high average with a 164.
League play saw Salon Cek Hair & Spa roll the high team game and series with scores of 955 and 2726. On the individual side of things, Keaton Swanson and Heather Jakub reached the 40/75 club - at least 40 pins over average for a game and at least 75 pins over series average.
Swanson led the men with a 279 (+72) game and a 798 (+177) series. His 798 is the new high series for the season. Jakub led the ladies for the evening with a 192 (+48) game and a 528 (+96) series.
Five other bowlers hit the 40/75 club. Leading the way was Doug Slusarski with a 215 (+87) and a 529 (+145), next was Jesse Timm with a 210 (+60) and a 541 (+91), Kendell Howser rolled a 235 (+45) and a 650 (+80), Melanie Plummer shot a 176 (+42) and a 482 (+80) and last, but not least, Heath Shalon had a 203 (+41) and a 562 (+76).
There were seven others who shot games that were at least 30 pins over their averages. Stephanie Coughtry shot a 188 (+44), Dave Olsufka tossed a 223 (+43), Chris Lute rolled a 220 (+43), Lynn Slusarski had a 174 (+36), Kim Kohl fired a 184 (+32) and Kelly Burge and Gail Henke were both 31 pins over with games of 180 and 174, respectively. Nice bowling to one and all.
Until next week, the Columbus Open and Women’s city tournament will be held in January at Boulevard Lanes. You can pick up entry blanks at either bowling center.
Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. Read his weekly bowling column every Wednesday during the bowling season.
