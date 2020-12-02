Kegler's Korner: Boulervard's Speed Queen League

The Speed Queen league from Boulevard Lanes is this week's featured league.

This Friday night co-ed league has 10 teams and competes for 35 weeks, with the winners of each half competing for the league title. Due to the bowling season being cut short last year, no league champion was crowned.

At the start of league play Nov. 20, K L Schroeder CPA was in first place with a 35.5 – 16.5 record. B J Opplinger, Krystal McCombs, Gary Mosel, Heath Shalon, Brian Dreifurst, Brad Reisdorff, Taylor Graf, Chris Bryan and Tim Graf make up the K L Schroeder CPA team.

Salon Cek Hair & Spa has the high team game with a 1001. Kim Kohl, Diana Olsufka, Dave Olsufka, Craig Olsufka, Kendell Howser, Don King, Randy Cox and Aly Kreikemeier have bowled for Salon Cek Hair & Spa. Rumpots hold the high team series with a 2797. Alyssa Held, Jamie S. Held, Joe Held Jr., Bill Held, Jamie D Held, Rose Held and Joe Held Sr. all bowl for the Rumpots.

On the individual side of things for the men, Keaton Swanson has the high game with a 300. Jamie D Held has the high series and high average with a 781 and 210. Tiffany Rerucha holds two of the top three honors for the ladies with a 609 series and 254 game. Tami DeWine carries the high average with a 164.