Kegler's Korner: Boulevard's Thursday Senior League

Today we take a look at the Thursday Seniors league from Boulevard Lanes. This Thursday afternoon league is a four-person, seven-team league that bowls 30 weeks. The league champion will be determined by the team with the best overall record at the end of the season. Wyatt Ellis said no league champion was crowned last season.
Six weeks into the season, Maybe We Do Or Don’t is in first place with a 19-5 record. Sue Stutzman, Peggy Nickolite, Jerry Stutzman and Gene Moore form the Maybe We Do Or Don’t team. They also own both the high team game and series in the league with a 691 and a 1969.
On the Individual side for the men, Jerry Stutzman has the high game with a 235. Rich Fuhr owns the high series with a 606, while Moore holds the high average with a 170. For the ladies, Jeanette Blaser has the high game with a 179. Mary Ann Schroeder has the high series with a 460, while Sue Stutzman carries the high average with a 133.
After league play last week (Oct. 22nd), Maybe We Do Or Don’t rolled the high team game with a 690. Split Happens shot the high team series with a 1800. Luis Rodriguez, Glenna Hawk, Allen Latzel and Bob Hawthorne make the Split Happens team.
Jerry Stutzman rolled the high game for the men with a 204 (+39). Fuhr and Bob Clifford tied for the high series for the men with a 549. Sue Stutzman rolled the new high game for the ladies with a 182 (+49). Cheryl Long tossed the high series for the women with a 428 (+95). Long, who carries a 111 average, shot a 171 (+60) game.
There were five bowlers who shot games that were at least 30 pins above their averages. Rodriguez shot a 194 (+49), Dave Schmidt rolled a 167 (+43), Hawthorne was next with a 182 (+40), Clifford tossed a 197 (+35) and last, but not least, Sandy Schamp had a 152 (+34). Nice bowling to one and all.
October 25th, both Columbus Middle School teams competed at Strikes & Spares Bowl in Lexington. Columbus Maroon won its sixth straight tournament of the season. They outscored the second place team, Grand Island #1, 2955-2710. Columbus White finished in 10th place.
On the individual side, Gavin Unger, Jacob Staub, Owen Lawrence and Daniel Borgman earned All-Tournament honors. Making the First Team was Unger (third) and Staub (fourth), while Lawrence (sixth) and Borgman (seventh) made the Second Team. Unger rolled the high game of the tournament with a 220. Congratulations to all.
Until next week, good luck to both Columbus Middle School Bowling teams. They compete in the State Middle School Bowling Tournament this Sunday at Mockingbird Lanes in Omaha.
The format for the State Tournament will consist of three team games. The top eight team will be seeded 1 – 8 and will bowl in the championship bracket. Bracket play will be a best two out of three baker games.
Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. Read his weekly bowling columns on Wednesday during the season.
