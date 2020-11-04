Kegler's Korner: Boulevard's Thursday Senior League

Today we take a look at the Thursday Seniors league from Boulevard Lanes. This Thursday afternoon league is a four-person, seven-team league that bowls 30 weeks. The league champion will be determined by the team with the best overall record at the end of the season. Wyatt Ellis said no league champion was crowned last season.

Six weeks into the season, Maybe We Do Or Don’t is in first place with a 19-5 record. Sue Stutzman, Peggy Nickolite, Jerry Stutzman and Gene Moore form the Maybe We Do Or Don’t team. They also own both the high team game and series in the league with a 691 and a 1969.

On the Individual side for the men, Jerry Stutzman has the high game with a 235. Rich Fuhr owns the high series with a 606, while Moore holds the high average with a 170. For the ladies, Jeanette Blaser has the high game with a 179. Mary Ann Schroeder has the high series with a 460, while Sue Stutzman carries the high average with a 133.

After league play last week (Oct. 22nd), Maybe We Do Or Don’t rolled the high team game with a 690. Split Happens shot the high team series with a 1800. Luis Rodriguez, Glenna Hawk, Allen Latzel and Bob Hawthorne make the Split Happens team.