This week’s featured league is from Boulevard Lanes, the six-team Centennial League. They bowl 33 weeks with the league divided into thirds.

The winners of each third meet in the roll-offs, along with the team with the best overall record that didn’t win any one of the thirds. With only four weeks left in the season, EZ Money has assured themselves a spot in the finals by winning the first and second thirds of the season.

Kendall Howser, Gene Moore, Tom Kozak, Wyatt Ellis, Brandon Silvey, Brock Keith, Tanner Kathol, Don King, Mike Long, Thomas Kapels and Tony Lake have all bowled this season for EZ Money. Gottschall Flooring is the defending champions. Rick Gottschall, Tyler Heule, Ryan Kee, Garrett Birchem, Shane Gottschall, Luke Humpal and Nick Leick all have bowled for Gottschall Flooring.

The Centennial League is one of my favorite leagues due to the unique point system. The Centennial uses the 40-point system. There are ten points for each game, five points for the winning team and one point for each individual match-up. Also, there is ten points for team and individual series. Five points for total pins and one point for individual series, equaling the 40-point total.

Each bowler receives a handicap of 95% based on a 220 average. The most handicap any individual can receive is 57 pins, any average under 160 will not receive any more than that. Also, anyone with an average higher than 220 does not receive any handicap.

At the start of league play on March 15, Stack-n-Steak sat in first with a 186.5 – 93.5 record. Team members for Stack-n-Steak are Les Umstead, Curt Behnken, Eric Johnson, Gary “Taco Tech” Slizoski, Jim Murcek, Rick Hanus and yours truly. The high team game belongs to Stack-n-Steak with 1180. EZ Money holds the high team series with a 3198. On the individual side this season, Shane Gottschall has the high game with a 289.

Ellis has the high series with a 791, while Jeff Nitz holds the league-high average of 211.58. One other stat that is kept in the league is the best win percentage for individual points. Duane Stenger leads the way by winning 64.58% of his matches. To be eligible for individual honors, one must have bowled 50% of the league's games.

Following league play, Boulevard Lanes had the high team game with 1089, while Gottschall Flooring had the high team series with a 3041. Ken Kozisek, Duane Stenger, Dave Mazankowski, Gary Stenger and Randy Birchem bowled for Boulevard Lanes.

On the individual side, Shane Gottschall had the high game with a 268 (+66). The high series was rolled by Garrett Birchem with a 663 (+87).

There were four bowlers that rolled games at least 40 pins above their averages. Leading the way was Gary Stenger with a 260 (+68). Paul Wozny was next with a 246 (+59). Duane Stenger shot a 234 (+53). Finally, Garrett Birchem had a 233 (+41). Nice bowling to one and all.

Wyatt Ellis made his picks from Boulevard Lanes, and they were Tim Woods, Sara Dvorak and Larry Korger. Woods shot a 604 series on games of 207-205-192 to earn the men’s pick for the week. The ladies' choice was Dvorak, who has a 127 average. She shot a 200 (+73) game and 492 (+111) series.

Korger took the senior honor with a 199 game and 517 series. Shane Gottschall and Kaedyn Stary tied for the men’s high game with a 268, while Jim Brown Jr had the high series with a 685. The women were led by Shayla Long’s 247 game and Shayna Lesiak’s 580 series.

Westbrook Lanes’ John Eckholt named Jake Lawrence, James Ryba, Gary “Taco Tech” Slizoski, Paige Sohl, Diana Lippstreu and Shelby Staub as his bowlers of the week. Lawrence, Ryba and Slizoski all shared the men’s honor. Lawrence rolled the high series for the week with a 759. Ryba earned his share with his first ever 700 series, with a 706. Slizoski had the high game for the week with his 9th career 300 game, while finishing with a 719 series.

Sohl claimed her award by leading the ladies for the week with a 236 game and a 689 series. The senior nod went to Lippstreu with her 205 game and 547 series. The youth pick went to Staub. The 109-average bowler shot her all-time high scores with a 197 game and 474 series. Staub outbowled older brother Jacob 197-192 that second game and made sure he knew it.

Until next week, congratulations to Shayla Long for her induction to the Columbus USBC Hall of Fame. Congratulations to Lowell Brock and Dennis Beck for being named senior bowlers of the year.