Kegler's Korner: Cheers League

This week we feature the only afternoon ladies league in Columbus. The Cheers League bowls at 1 p.m. every Thursday at Westbrook Lanes. This three-person, five-team league bowls 32 weeks with the winners of each half meeting in the finals.

At the start of league play (Oct. 13th), Amaretto Sour sat in first with a 21-7 record. Tami Clark, Edith Davis, Jo Tonini and Christel Effa make up the Amaretto Sour team. Amaretto Sour also holds the league’s high team game and team series with a 517 and a 1447. On the individual side, Holly Anderson has the high game and series with a 223 and a 576, while Effa has the high league average with a 161.

Following league play, Long Island Ice Tea rolled the high team game and series with scores of 478 and 1387. Holly Anderson, Marcia Louis and Cindy Sackett all bowled for Long Island Ice Tea. On the individual side, Effa led the way with a 193 (+32) game and 527 series.

The top performance of the afternoon was turned in by Sackett. The 120 average bowler shot a 485 (+125) series on games of 160 (+40) – 163 (+43) – 162 (+42). Three others rolled games that were at least 30 pins over their averages. Helen Neemeyer shot a 155 (+45). B J Anderson had a 131 (+42). Last, but not least, Holly Anderson tossed a 188 (+33). Nice bowling to one and all.

Boulevard Lanes' Wyatt Ellis made his picks for bowlers of the week by selecting Paul Wozny, Judy Machacek and Roger Wurdeman. Wozny shot a 268 game and a 652 series to capture the men’s pick of the week. The ladies choice was Machacek with a 538 series and a 207 game.

The senior honor went to Wurdeman for his 204 game. Shayla Long led the women for the past week with a 212 high game and 566 high series. Kaedyn Stary rolled the high game for the men with a 276, while Ellis shot the high series with a 732.

John Eckholt was a little under the weather last week and wasn’t able to select his bowlers of the week. So, with the help of his staff, they rounded up a few of the media sheets from a league or two. Here is this week's, unofficial, bowlers of the week.

Jay ”Norm” Olson, Gary Muth and Barb Sampson. Olson earned the men’s honor with a 681 series on games of 258-217-206. Olson has really taken off this season after moving to the anchor position on his Monday night team. He said the other two guys weren’t getting the job done.

Muth claimed the senior selection by rolling both the high game and high series for the week with scores of 266 and 709. Sampson led the ladies for the past week with a couple of 213 games and a 619 series. Hopefully, Eckholt will be up on his own two feet next week and will be able to name some official bowlers of the week.

Until next week, good luck to the Columbus varsity bowling club. They finish up their fall season at 30 Bowl in Fremont Oct. 29.