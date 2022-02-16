Kegler's Korner: City Tournament Winners

With the city tournament in the books, today we take a look at the scratch and handicap winners in each of the eight different divisions of this years Open and Women’s City tournament.

And as always, ladies first.

Hometown Insurance defended their scratch team title with a score of 1977. Cheryl Gossman, Amanda Staub, Kate Paprocki and Shayla Long bowled for Hometown Insurance. The handicap team title went to Wild West BBQ with a 2653. Wild West BBQ is made up of Patty Thege, Paula Steffensmeier, Pam Houdek and Mary Lutjen.

In the doubles event, Cindy Slusarski and Nicole Wagoner won the handicap title with a 1383, while Staub and Long claimed the scratch title with a 1201. In singles, Shirley Gottschall won the handicap title with a 711, while Long claimed the scratch title with a 649. In all events, Houdek won the handicap title with a 2078, and Long earned the scratch title with a 1901.

On the Open side, A J Bloebaum Electric won the team handicap title with a 3478. Gary Muth, John Riedmiller, Tom Riedmiller, Kyle Brestel and Eric Brabec bowled for A J Bloebaum Electric. JP Trucking defended their scratch title for the third straight year with a 3259. Forming the JP Trucking team were Muth, Shane Gottschall, Jim “Hollywood” Henderson, Brestel and John Eckholt.

In doubles, the handicap title went to Bob Hopp and Gary Goodrich with a 1477. Chad Horak and Rob Brunken won the scratch title with a 1408. Singles saw Scott Gottschall win the handicap title with a 769. Mike Becker shot a 759 to win the scratch title. In all events, Mike Rolf won the handicap title with a 2189, while Eckholt claimed the scratch title with a 2109. Congrats to all the city tournament winners.

Low to cash for the team event is 3303 in the open and 2612 for the women. In doubles, low to cash was 1344 in the open and 1338 for the women. Singles low to cash was 670 for the open and 652 for the women. In all events, low to cash was 2060 for the open and 2036 for the women. Thanks to all who participated in the city tournaments.

Both Middle School teams completed their regular season in Kearney at the Big Apple on Feb. 6. Columbus Maroon finished in fourth. Team members include Jacob Staub, Daniel Borgman, Roman Long, Alex Unger and Zane Wemhoff. Staub (champion) was named to the First Team. Columbus White finished in 15th place. Bowling for the White was Lucas Jones, Shelby Staub, Carter Widhelm, Watson Long and Isaac Gaver. Kyson Kunes of the White bowled for Fremont Black #2.

Until next week, Congratulations to Columbus High junior Ryland Prokopec and senior Alex Holdsworth for both placing at the Nebraska State Bowling finals. Prokopec , the eight seed, defeated top seed Cooper Nichols of Lincoln Pius X 434-382 in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Prokopec beat five seed Nathaniel Centineo of Bellevue West 351-347. In the finals match, Prokopec won the Nebraska State Boys Singles Championship over three seed Blake Paulhamus of Papillion-La Vista South 434-408.

Holdsworth, also an eight seed, lost in the quarterfinals to No. 1 Karina Capron of Fremont 380-505. Holdsworth’s 380 two-game total earned her a sixth place finish. Freshman Gavin Unger of Columbus and junior Trent Ditter of Lakeview both qualified but missed out on making the championship finals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.