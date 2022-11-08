Kegler's Korner: Columbus Middle School Bowling

This week we look at the Columbus Middle School Bowling teams. The Middle School division is for youths in Grades 4-8. There will be two teams just like last season, they will have the Columbus Maroon and Columbus White.

Since there isn’t enough girls to form a team, they are allowed to bowl with the boys team. Troy Unger will coach the Columbus Maroon, while Shayla Long will coach the Columbus White.

The Columbus Middle School team has eleven members this season. The Columbus Maroon will be made up of Jacob Staub (8th), Alex Unger (7th), Zane Wemhoff (7th), Roman Long (7th) and Lucas Jones (7th). Bowling for the Columbus White will be Carter Widhalm (7th), Isaac Gaver (6th), Shelby Staub (4th), Watson Long (4th), Addison Staub (3rd) and Brooklynn Thomson (3rd).

Two members of the White team are in third grade. The Nebraska Middle School Bowling Association will allow third graders in order for teams to fill their five-person line-ups.

The Nebraska Middle School Bowling Association will bowl 10 weekends this season. They open the season this Saturday Nov. 12 in Fremont at 30 Bowl for youth/parent scotch doubles. The regular season begins Nov. 20 in Omaha at Maplewood Lanes.

On Dec. 4, they host their lone home tournament at Westbrook Lanes. Dec. 11, it’s back to Omaha at Western Bowl. Dec. 19, they head to Grand Island and Westside Lanes. Jan. 8, it’s to Hastings and Pastime Lanes.

The 15th of January, it’s out west to Kearney and the Big Apple. Jan. 22 they go to Parkway Lanes in Lincoln. The last regular season tournament will be Feb. 5 in Omaha at Mockingbird Lanes. They will wrap up the season at the state tournament in Lincoln at Sun Valley Lanes on Feb. 11.

The Columbus Varsity club team finished their fall season Oct. 29 in Fremont at 30 Bowl. Columbus finished in third place, after qualifying second. In the best of three quarter-final round, Columbus beat Fremont Gold 2-0.

They lost the semifinal match to Grand Island 0-2. In the third place match, Columbus knocked off Bellevue 2-1. Ryland Prokopec, Gavin Unger, Jacob Staub, Kelton Zimmerer and Colin Jaster bowled for Columbus.

Columbus’ sixth member Daniel Borgman bowled with another team. Earning All-Tournament First Team honors were Prokopec (third), Unger (fourth) and Staub (fifth), while Borgman (seventh) was on the Second Team.

Wyatt Ellis made his picks for bowlers of the week from Boulevard Lanes by naming Cody Schilling, Traci Happ and Ted Pocwierz. Schilling claimed the men’s pick by tossing a 676 series on games of 236-226-214.

Happ shot a 200 game, which was 67 pins above her average to earn the ladies selection. The senior nod went to Pocwierz with a 197 game and a 528 series. Kaedyn Stary led the men for the week with a 259 game and a 687 series. The women were led by Shayna Lesiak with a 237 game and a 605 series.

Westbrook Lanes' John Eckholt selected NHL Hall of Fame goaltender “Patrick” Roy Kranz, Alexis Sliva, Jim Anson, Kelton Zimmerer and yours truly. Kranz claimed half the men’s honor by shooting the high game for the men with a 297, while finishing with a 716 series. Sliva took home the women’s honor with a 214 game and a 560 series.

Anson earned the senior pick with a 560 series. Zimmerer was the youth bowler for his 268 game and 631 series. I’m honored to share the men’s pick with NHL Hall of Famer Kranz, by tossing the high series for the men with a 796 on scores of 241-276-279. Dianna Lippstreu and Shayla Long led the ladies for the week. Lippstreu had the high game with a 221, while Long shot the high series with a 577.

Until next week, when you see Donna Gray, you’ll have to ask her about her second game last week.