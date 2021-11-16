Kegler's Korner: Columbus Middle School bowling

This week we take a look at the Columbus Middle School Bowling team. The Middle School division is for youths in grades 4th through 8th grade. There will be two teams just like last season divided into a Columbus Maroon and Columbus White.

The Columbus Middle School team has eleven members this season. Team members include Zane Wemhoff (6th grade), Alex Unger (6th), Jacob Staub (7th), Daniel Borgman (8th), Roman Long (6th), Lucas Jones (6th), Watson Long (3rd), Shelby Staub (3rd), Kyson Kunes (7th), Jadyn Wunderlich (7th) and Carter Widhalm (6th).

Since there wasn’t enough girls to form a team, they are allowed to bowl with the boys team. Troy Unger will coach the Columbus Maroon team, while Shayla Long will coach the Columbus White team.

The Maroon team will be very experienced. All five members of the Maroon team competed with the State JV Championship team this past fall. Daniel Borgman, Jacob Staub and Alex Unger were regulars, while Zane Wemhoff bowled twice and Roman Long bowled once during the season.

The Columbus White team will be just the opposite of the Maroon team, very inexperienced. The White will have six members that are all new to Middle School Bowling. Kyson Kunes, Jadyn Wunderlich, Lucas Jones, Carter Widhalm, Watson Long and Shelby Staub make up the Columbus White. Two members of the White team are in 3rd grade. Nebraska Middle School Bowling Association will allow 3rd graders in order for teams to fill their five-person line-ups.

The Nebraska Middle School Bowling Association will bowl eight regular season weekends. The teams open the season this Sunday in Omaha at Maplewood Lanes. On Dec. 5 Columbus hosts its lone home tournament at Westbrook Lanes. December 12, it’s back to Omaha at Western Bowl. December 19, Columbus heads to Norfolk and Kings Lanes. January 9, it’s off to Grand Island and Westside Lanes. The 16th of January, it’s back to Omaha and Mockingbird Lanes.

On January 23, Columbus a singles tournament at Pastime Lanes in Hastings. The last regular season tournament will be Feb. 6th in Kearney at The Big Apple. They will wrap up the season at the State Tournament in Lincoln at Sun Valley Lanes on Feb. 13th.

Until next week, the NSAA will be beginning the second season of High School Bowling. Columbus High School will be competing in its second season, while Columbus Lakeview will be putting together its first team.

Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Telegram. Read his weekly bowling column each Wednesday during the bowling season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0