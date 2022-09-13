Kegler's Korner: Columbus Youth Bowling Club starts season

This week we look at the Columbus Youth Bowling Club. Our youth bowlers are currently competing in the Nebraska High School Bowling Coaches Association (NHSBCA). The varsity division is for youths in grades ninth through 12th. All bowlers must be a USBC member to participate.

Columbus will have only one team competing this season. The boys varsity is coached by Troy Unger. Varsity members are: Colin Jaster (junior), Ryland Prokopec (junior), Gavin Unger (sophomore), Daniel Borgman (freshman) and Jacob Staub (eighth).

Columbus competed over Labor Day weekend in the Westbrook tournament. Unger said they had only four high school bowlers available, so the NHSBCA gave Columbus permission to add an eighth grader to their team this season.

Columbus qualified in second after the team event with a score of 2895. Staub had a 610 series, Jaster shot a 608, Unger was next with a 577, Prokopec rolled a 567 and Borgman tossed 533.

In the semi-final, best of three bakers match, Columbus defeated No. 3 Fremont Gold 2-0. Columbus then met top seeded Bellevue in the finals, knocking them off 2-0 to finish first. Columbus placed three bowlers on the all-tournament first team: Staub (second), Jaster (third) and Unger (fifth). Staub rolled the high game for the tournament with a 245.

The season will run prior to the start of the NSAA winter sports season and restart at the conclusion of the winter sports season. Club bowling is prohibited during the NSAA High School bowling season. The next tournament will be held at Sunset Bowl in York Sept. 18. Unger said more regular season tournaments will be announced at the York tournament. Most tournaments will be held on Sundays.

Our local high school bowlers that attend Columbus High School or Lakeview High School will be able to compete in the NSAA this winter. High school bowlers do not need to be an USBC members. It will be the third season for Columbus High School while it will be the second season for Lakeview High School.

The Nebraska Middle School Bowling Association will hold its season during the NSAA high school winter season. Middle School Club will be for all youths, fourth through eighth grade. All middle school bowlers will need to be a USBC member. Unger will also coach the middle school teams. Last season there were eleven bowlers that competed for the middle school teams. Unger believes all will be back this season, except for Borgman. More information will be made available as the winter season draws closer.

Wyatt Ellis made his picks for bowlers of the week from Boulevard Lanes by naming Dave Mazankowski and Jasmine Podany. Mazankowski earned the men’s selection with a 633 series on games of 205-202-226. Dave started the evening with a 150 average. Safe to say it will be a little bit higher next week.

Podany, who carries a 133 average, took home the ladies pick with a 211 game and a 504 series. Shayna Lesiak led the ladies of the week with 234 game and a 574 series. Steve Semin had the high game for the men with a 278, while the high series was shot by Brandon "Alfalfa" Silvey with a 667. There were no youth or senior bowlers of the week selected.

Westbrook Lanes' John Eckholt selected Glen Smith, Shayla Long, Barb Sampson and Kaydence Wennekamp as his bowlers of the week. Smith took home the men’s pick with a 269 game and a 640 series. Long claimed the ladies honor with her 603 series.

Sampson earned the senior award by rolling the high game and series for all the women with a 243 and 617. The first youth pick of the season goes to Wennekamp. The 63 average bowler shot a 136 game and a 320 series. Eckholt had the high game and series for the men with a 280 and a 759.

Next week I hope to hear from Columbus USBC President, Dirk White.