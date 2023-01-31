Kegler's Korner: First weekend of city tournaments

With the first weekend of the city tournaments in the books, we look at the scratch and handicap leaders in each of the eight different divisions of this year's Open and Women’s City tournaments.

As always, ladies first Sahara Lounge leads the Women’s team event in both scratch and handicap. They have a 2390 handicap score. Cindy Slusarski, DeAnn Kubr, Donna Gray and Stacie Rickert bowl for Sahara Lounge. Sue Medinger and Diana Lippstreu shot scores of 1125 scratch and 1475 handicap to lead in doubles.

Medinger and Lippstreu sit on top of singles. Medinger shot a 700, while Lippstreu has the top scratch score with a 532. All events have Slusarski leading handicap with a 2002, while Rickert has a scratch score of 1602.

On the Open side, the Pocket Pounders shot a 3500 handicap team score. Stan Rinkol, Ryan Kee, Mike Krings, Garrett Birchem and Randy Birchem are the Pocket Pounders.

Westbrook Pro Shop holds the top scratch score with a 3108. Gary Muth, Brent McGrew, Paul Hansen, Doug Cooney and Craig Whitmore bowled for Westbrook Pro Shop. In the doubles handicap division, Michael Jones and Ron Oborny sit in first with a 1347. Ryan Bossow and Steve Hoenk lead the scratch division with a 1293.

Sitting on top of singles divisions are Mark Bergstraesser and Chuck Jensen. Bergstraesser leads the handicap with a 740, while Jensen has the top scratch score with a 710. Whitmore leads both the handicap and scratch divisions in all events with scores of 1989 and 1854.

Now for our bowlers of the week from Boulevard Lanes and they are Gary Stenger and Chrissy Lade. Stenger took home the men’s honor with a 671 series on games of 213-223-235. Lade earned the ladies' selection with her 204 game and 512 series.

Shane Gottschall had the high game for the men with a 289, while Jeff Nitz tossed the men’s top series with a 710. Shayla Long led all the women with a 240 game and a 648 series. There was no senior league this past week due to bad weather.

Westbrook Lanes’ John Eckholt named Shannon Weyrich, Steve Cox and Gene Hageman as his bowlers of the week. Weyrich and Cox shared the men’s pick for the week. Weyrich had a 269 game and a 739 series, while Cox rolled a 257 game and a 684 series.

Hageman claimed the senior honor with a 220 game and a 546 series. The men’s high scores were shot by Joey Irwin with a 278 game and a 748 series. Shayla Long led the ladies for the week with a 203 game and a 583 series.

Both Middle School teams completed their regular season in Lincoln at Parkway Lanes on Jan. 22. Columbus Maroon qualified and finished in 2nd place. Team members include Jacob Staub, Alex Unger, Roman Long, Zane Wemhoff and Lucas Jones. Staub (1st) was named to the 1st team, while Unger (6th) and Long (10th) made the 2nd team.

Columbus White qualified in 15th place and finished 16th. Bowling for the White was Watson Long, Carter Widhalm, Addison Staub, Shelby Staub and Brooklynn Thomson. Troy Unger, Shayla Long and Mike Long coach both teams.

Until next week, good luck to our Middle School bowlers who will be competing in their singles tournament. They bowl Sunday at Mockingbird Lanes in Omaha.