Kegler's Korner: Friday Baseball Bantams at Westbrook

Columbus has three youth leagues this season. Today we’ll take a look at the Friday Baseball Bantams from Westbrook Lanes.
The league has 11 teams that bowl for 32 weeks. The league champion will be determined by the winners of each half. Of those two, the team with the best overall record will claim the title.
We Can’t Fix It put itself in position to win the title by winning the first half. Sean Smith, Kyson Kunes, Kayden Renner and Daniel Borgman make up the We Can’t Fix It team.
At the start of league play March 5, Spare Us sat in first place with a 19.5-4.5 record. Joey Kallhoff, Hudson Kloke, Gavin Unger and Alex Unger form Spare Us. The high team game and series belongs to the Knuckleheads with a 655 and 1809. Andrew Gassmann, Matt Foley, Roman Long and Jacob Staub are the Knuckleheads.
On the individual side of things, Kaedyn Stary holds all three of the boys honor scores. He has a 269 game, 686 series and a 202 average. For the girls, Shelby Staub owns the triple crown with a 148 game, 363 series and a 105 average.
Following league play, the Knuckleheads rolled both the high team game and series with scores of 634 and 1761. Gavin Unger led the boys for the afternoon with a 267 (+81) game and a 645 (+87) series. Shelby Staub had the top scores for the girls with a 136 (+31) game and a 323 series.
The top performance of the day was turned in by Tyler Badura. The 116-average bowlers shot games of 146 (+30)–125–211 (+95) for a 482 (+134) series. There were four other bowlers to roll games of at least 30 pins over their averages. Perry Dicke shot a 142 (+52). Trey Hill had a 149 (+51). Cooper Braun rolled a 130 (+32). Last, but not least was Foster Kloke with a 90 (+32). Nice bowling to one and all.
Westbrook Lanes’ John Eckholt said that they plan on holding a couple of summer leagues for kids. Tuesday nights they will have the Family Doubles league at 6:30. Eckholt said he was looking at a youth league as well, but was undecided on what day.
Until next week, the Nebraska USBC open is under way. Two local bowlers sit in seventh place in Division 1 Doubles. James Beck and Mike Woosley shot a 1226.
Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. Read his weekly editions of "Kegler's Korner" during the bowling season.