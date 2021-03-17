Kegler's Korner: Friday Baseball Bantams at Westbrook

Columbus has three youth leagues this season. Today we’ll take a look at the Friday Baseball Bantams from Westbrook Lanes.

The league has 11 teams that bowl for 32 weeks. The league champion will be determined by the winners of each half. Of those two, the team with the best overall record will claim the title.

We Can’t Fix It put itself in position to win the title by winning the first half. Sean Smith, Kyson Kunes, Kayden Renner and Daniel Borgman make up the We Can’t Fix It team.

At the start of league play March 5, Spare Us sat in first place with a 19.5-4.5 record. Joey Kallhoff, Hudson Kloke, Gavin Unger and Alex Unger form Spare Us. The high team game and series belongs to the Knuckleheads with a 655 and 1809. Andrew Gassmann, Matt Foley, Roman Long and Jacob Staub are the Knuckleheads.

On the individual side of things, Kaedyn Stary holds all three of the boys honor scores. He has a 269 game, 686 series and a 202 average. For the girls, Shelby Staub owns the triple crown with a 148 game, 363 series and a 105 average.