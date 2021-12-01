Kegler's Korner: Friday Night Lights at Westbrook

This week we take a look at Westbrook Lanes’ Friday Night Lights league. Nancy Steiner, league secretary, says they have nine teams. Those four-person teams will compete for 34 weeks. The league is divided into two 17 week halves, with the winner of each half meeting in the finals.

At the start of league play Nov. 19, Whip’n sat in first place with a 37.5-14.5 record. They have used six bowlers so far this season that include Michele Anderson, Alexis Sliva, Troy Langan, Mike Anderson, Mr. President Dirk White and Bruce Smith.

Whip’n also holds both the high team game and series with a 815 and a 2309. On the individual side of things, Paige Sohl owns the high series for the ladies with a 615. Shawna Woosley holds the high game and average for the ladies with a 245 and a 181. For the men, Mike Anderson owns all three of the honors with a 297 game, 739 series and 224 average.

Following league play, Whip’n rolled the high team game and series with a 770 and a 2202. On the individual side of things, Mike Anderson had the high game and series for the men with a 252 and a 686. The ladies were led by Paige Sohl with a 214 (+34) game and a 561 series.

The top performance of the night was turned in by Kathryn Reardon. The 88 average bowler shot a 157 (+69) game and a 373 (+109) series.

There were eight other bowlers to roll games more than 30 pins over their averages. Leading the way was Nickolas Worsham with a 171 (+45). Next up was Christian Montague with a 139 (+44). Amy Lyon had a 180 (+43). Jess Haiar shot a 187 (+41). Elisabeth Wielgus tossed a 166 (+38). Tiffany Worsham rolled a 141 (+38). Sliva had a 188 (+31). Last, but not least, Jeannie Podany shot a 160 (+31). Nice bowling to one and all.

Until next week, Columbus Maroon and Columbus White will be hosting their only home tournaments this Sunday at Westbrook Lanes.

