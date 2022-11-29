Kegler's Korner: Friday Night Lights League

This week we look at Westbrook Lanes’ Friday Night Lights league. Nancy Steiner, league secretary, says they have nine teams. Those four-person teams will compete for 34 weeks. The league is divided into two 17-week halves, with the winner of each half meeting in the finals.

At the start of league play (Nov. 18), the defending champions Whip’n sat in first place with a 36-16 record. They have used five bowlers so far this season and they are Michele Anderson, Alexis Sliva, Troy Langan, Mike Anderson and Mr. President Dirk White. Whip’n also holds the high team game with a 905.

The high team series of a 2442 belongs to the Mad Dad Customs. Mike Woosley, Jeremiah Bollig, Amber Van Niekerk, Shawna Woosley, Tricia Beggs, Lynette Bollig and Divan Van Niekerk all bowl for Mad Dad Customs.

On the individual side of things, Paige Sohl owns high game for the ladies with a 247. Shawna Woosley holds the high series and average for the ladies with a 665 and a 193.

For the men, President White has the high game with a 278. Ryan Bossow holds the high series with a 737. Mike Anderson carries the league high average of a 219.

Following league play, Whip’n rolled both the high team game and series with a 821 and a 2207. On the individual side of things, Cole Pearson shot the high game for the men with a 235. Mike Anderson had the high series for the men with a 702. The ladies were led by Alexis Sliva and Paige Sohl. Sliva had the high game with a 213 (+35), while Sohl had the high series with a 550.

The top performance of the night was turned in by Chris Johnson. The 151 average bowler shot games of 174 – 227 (+76) – 234 (+83) for a 635 (+182) series. There were three other bowlers to roll games more than 30 pins over their averages. Leading the way was Michelle Rurup with a 184 (+46). Secretary Steiner shot a 176 (+33). Last, but not least, Debi McCloskey tossed a 147 (+33). Nice bowling to one and all.

Boulevard's Wyatt Ellis selected his bowlers of the week and they were Kyle Brestel, Toni Gumm and Ted Pocwierz. Brestel took home the men’s honor with his 678 series on games of 226-205-247. Gumm earned the ladies pick by tossing the high game and series for the week with a 235 and a 608. The senior nod went to Pocwierz with a 234 game and a 599 series. Justin Krzycki rolled the high game and high series for the men with scores of 278 and 752.

Westbrook's John Eckholt named Tyler Peterson, Andrew Beck, Rich Braun and Roman Long as his bowlers of the week. Peterson and Beck shared the men’s selection. Peterson shot the high game for the men with a 288, while Beck had the high series with a 794.

The senior honor went to Braun for his 627 series. The youth pick was Long, as he rolled his career high series with a 684. The women were led by Shayla Long with a 227 game and a 664 series. Maybe mom needs to take some lessons from her son.

The Columbus Middle School teams had their first regular season tournament Nov. 20 at Maplewood Lanes in Omaha. Columbus Maroon finished in 2nd place. Jacob Staub, Alex Unger, Roman Long, Lucas Jones and Zane Wemhoff all bowled for the Maroon. Staub (2nd) was named to the 1st all-tournament team, while Unger (10th) earned 2nd all-tournament team honors.

Columbus White finished 20th. Watson Long, Carter Widhalm, Isaac Gaver, Shelby Staub, Addison Staub and Brooklyn Thomson bowled for the White. Troy Unger coached the Maroon, Shayla Long coached the White and Mike Long assisted both teams.

Until next week, Columbus Maroon and Columbus White will be hosting their only home tournament this Sunday the 4th at Westbrook Lanes and Boulevard Lanes.