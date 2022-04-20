 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kegler's Korner: Gratitude for a great season

Local Bowling

As the 2021-2022 bowling season winds down, we need to take time to thank all of those who helped make this year a success.

First a big thank you to both Boulevard Lanes and Westbrook Lanes. Boulevard's Wyatt Ellis and the rest of the staff has done everything possible to make our season enjoyable. Those who shot 300 games received cash from Boulevard and a certificate from that pair's lane sponsor.

A thank you goes to those sponsors, Hometown Insurance, Chad’s Collision Center, First National Bank, Ginger Moon Insurance, Wize Buys and Columbus Door & Window.

Westbrook's John Eckholt, Jordan Eckholt, Justin Eckholt and their staff also worked hard at making your experience a good one. Westbrook gave out certificates good for a hamburger, fries and a pop for Dutch 200 games, triplicates and all spare games. If you roll a game of 298 or 299 you receive a certificate for a lunch special.

Westbrook Lanes also gives out cash for 300 games and 800 series. Just like Boulevard, each pair of lanes have a sponsor to give out cash or certificates for any 300 game shot on that pair.

Thank you goes to Stack-n-Steak, Evoke, Schumacher, Smejkal & Elm P.C., Sleep Inn, Lotto Nebraska,Remax – Logan Bronson, Remax – Dennis Worden, Ernst Auto, Rabourn Insurance & Financial, Escape Room, Berkshire Hathaway – Jacklyn Wiese and the Columbus USBC Bowling Association.            

Speaking of our local association, I want to thank all the board members for their time they spend running our association. The officers are President Dirk White, 1st Vice President Troy Paben, 2nd Vice President Kyle Brestel, Directors Jim Henderson, Shayla Long, Jane Moore, Jay Olson, Steve Reichmuth, Gary Stenger, Stacie Rickert, Kelly Burge, Chris Scheel, Ed Brezenski, Eric Brabec and Brandon Silvey.

The youth representatives are Gavin Unger and Colin Jaster. The bowling center representatives are John Eckholt from Westbrook Lanes and Wyatt Ellis from Boulevard Lanes. The Association Manager is Gary Muth.

I want to thank the sponsors of the two teams that I bowl with. Chuck and Deb Jensen of Stack-n-Steak for the Wednesday team and John Eckholt for the Monday team, Westbrook Pro Shop. I also would like to thank the Columbus Telegram and Nate Tenopir for featuring Kegler’s Korner each week.

Next week we’ll take a look at upcoming local tournaments and summer leagues.     

    

Chuck McCarthy

McCarthy

BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

Boulevard Lanes

Men: "Patrick" Roy Kranz 258 - 690

Ladies: Carolyn Hoppe 200

Senior: Lowell Brock 182 - 547

Youth Zane Wemhoff 177

Men's High Game: Cody Schilling 269

Men's High Series: Wyatt Ellis 731

Ladies High Game: Amanda "Star Bubble" Staub 256 

Ladies High Series: Amanda "Star Bubble" Staub 630

Westbrook Lanes

Men: Jeremiah Bollig 278

Men: Shane Gotschall 739

Ladies: Holly Anderson 538

Senior: Marv Rinkol 547

Men's High Game: Justin Eckholt 279

Men's High Series: Shane Gottschall 739

Ladies High Game: Shawna Woosley 231

Ladies High Series: Shawna Woosley 608

