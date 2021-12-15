Kegler's Korner: Guys and Dolls at Westbrook Lanes

Sunday nights at Westbrook Lanes you will find the Guys and Dolls mixed league.

League secretary Ed Brezenski says they have a 10-team league that bowls 34 weeks. The league is divided into two 17-week halves with the winner of each half meeting for the league championship. The league uses a 100% handicap system, which Brezenski says makes the league very competitive.

At the start of the night on Dec. 5, TNT sat in first place with a 42.5–9.5 record. TNT holds a 7 and 1/2 game lead with only 12 games left in the first half. Tabby Delp, Teressa Inman, Jake Delp and Dave Inman all bowl for TNT.

The defending champions, The Holy Rollers, hold the high team game with a 822. Brittany Ahrens, Seth Ahrens, Nichole Evans and Mike Moser make up The Holy Rollers. The high team series belongs to the New & Rusty with a 2201. Diane Hoenk, Barb Sampson, Garth Griffiths, Chris A Johnson and Steve Hoenk are members of the New & Rusty team.

On the individual side of things, the women are led by Paige Sohl and Jane Moore. Sohl has the high game with a 249 and high average with a 182.35. Moore holds the high series with a 616.

For the men, the high game belongs to Troy Unger with a 278. Dillon Lesiak has the high series with a 656. The high average is held by Steve Hoenk with a 203.10. In order to hold any of the top three honors, one must have competed in at least 50% of the games bowled.

Following league play, Jane Moore and Dillon Lesiak both set new season highs. Moore led the ladies with a 238 (+60) game and a 664 (+130) series, a new league high series for the year. Lesiak led the men with a 275 (+76) game and a 679 (+82) series, also a new season high series.

The Unpredictables shot the high team game for the evening with a 722. Team members include Jim and Dorothy Berry, Christopher Custard and Lesiak. The high team series was rolled by the Screwballs with a 2128. They are made up of Troy and Carleen Unger, Brian Davis and Moore.

Three bowlers hit the 50/80 club. That’s at least 50 pins over average and 80 over series average. Leading the way was Nichole Evans with a 215 (+67) game and a 538 (+94) series. Troy Unger is next with a 235 (+50) game and a 644 (+89) series. Stacie Lovitt tossed a 199 (+72) game and a 468 (+87) series. Thrina Brezenski missed out by only four pins with a 180 (+46) game and a 490 (+88) series.

There were nine bowlers that tossed games of at least 30 pins above their averages. First was Jim Berry with a 214 (+52). Next up was Chris J. Johnson with a 217 (+43). Carleen Unger had a 170, and Christina Wemhoff shot a 145, both 40 pins over average. Jake Delp rolled a 193 (+39). Kylee Dresch tossed a 163 (+38). Barb Johnson had a 133 (+36). Dan Oakley had a 214 (+32). Last, but not least, Lee Zurcher shot a 172 (+30). Nice bowling to one and all.

On Dec. 5, both Columbus Middle School teams competed in the Westbrook Lanes Invite. The Columbus Maroon defended their home lanes by finishing in first place with a score of 3382, 134 pins ahead of runner-up Lexington Black.

Daniel Borgman, Jacob Staub, Roman Long, Alex Unger and Zane Wemhoff all bowled for Columbus Maroon, coached by Troy Unger. Columbus White was 16th with a 1806. Kyson Kunes, Lucas Jones, Carter Widhalm, Watson Long and Shelby Staub made up the Columbus White team, coached by Shayla Long.

On the individual side of things, the Maroon had two bowlers make First Team All-Tournament. Jacob Staub (second) and Daniel Borgman (third. Next up for the Maroon and White isthis Sunday in Norfolk at Kings Lanes.

Until next week, here is Columbus Lakeview High School bowling teams. The girls team members are Karla Diaz (Sr), Jennifer Franco (Sr), Angelina Denetelli (Jr), Celeste Familo-Trainer (So), Makenna Jaeger (So), Chelsey Martinez (So), Judianne Purinton (So) and Amy Reeg (So). Members of the boys team are Hunter Schoch (Sr), Trenton Ditter (Jr), Alexander Foster (Jr), Damon Hanson (Jr), Brayden Landkamer (Jr), Jack Burns (So), Ben Cunningham (So) and Trey Hill (So). Lakeview is coached by Jimmy Biggs.

Columbus High School Coach Bob Jaster said they have added two boys to the Discoverers roster: Tristan Reimer (So) and Zack Blanchard (Fr).

