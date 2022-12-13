Kegler's Korner: Guys and Dolls mixed league

Sunday nights at Westbrook Lanes you will find the Guys and Dolls mixed league. League secretary Ed Brezenski says they have a nine team league that bowls 34 weeks. The league is divided into two seventeen week halves with the winner of each half meeting for the league championship.

At the start of the night (Dec. 4), the Crayola Crew sat in first place with a 41.5-18.5 record. Joyce Sohl, Stacie Lovitt, Curly Hans, Paige Sohl, Tyler Sueper and Cindy Slusarski are all members of the Crayola Crew.

The defending champions, New & Rusty hold both the high team game and series with scores of 814 and 2342. Barb Sampson, Garth Griffiths, Diane Hoenk and Steve Hoenk are the New & Rusty.

On the individual side of things, the women are led by Paige Sohl. Sohl has a 247 game, 596 series and a 175 average. For the men, Sueper holds the high game with a 256. The high series and average is owned by Hoenk with a 682 and a 203. In order to hold any of the top three honors, one must have bowled at least 50% of the games bowled.

Following league play, New & Rusty rolled both the high team game and series with scores of 763 and 2147. Sueper shot the high game for the men with a 243 (+61), while Marlin Svitak had the high series with a 585. Jane Davis led the ladies for the evening with a 223 game and a 597 series.

There were five bowlers that tossed games of at least 30 pins above their averages. Lee Zurcher led the way with a 215 (+61). Next up was Sampson with a 222 (+50). Dennis Worden shot a 204 (+47). Jess Janicek rolled a 142 (+37). Last, but not least, Chris Johnson tossed a 196 (+32). Nice bowling to one and all.

Boulevard Lanes’ bowlers of the week are Taylor Graf, Kay Reznicek and Barb Benda. Graf tossed a 639 series on games of 206-214-219 to earn the men’s nod. Reznicek was 90 pins over her average with a 513 series to claim the women’s honor.

Benda, who holds a 118 average, shot a 168 game to earn the senior award. Craig Olsufka had the high game for the guys with a 278, while Brandon “Alfalfa” Silvey had the high series with a 740. The ladies were led by Lynn Slusarski and Amanda “Star Bubble” Staub. Slusarski rolled a 221 game, while Staub had a 582 series.

Westbrook Lanes saw Ryan Bossow, Terrence Wickham, Dee McCarthy and Lydin Scholtz earn bowler of the week honors. Bossow and Wickham shared the men’s pick for the week. Bossow shot the high series with a 759, with his top score being a 277.

Wickham rolled the high game with a 289. McCarthy claimed the senior award with her 204 game and 524 series. The youth selection went to Scholtz with a 162 game and a 407 series. Shayla Long and featured league bowler Jane Davis led the ladies for the week. Long had a 232 game, while Davis had a 597 series.

Congratulations to the Columbus High unified bowling team on winning the Class A State Championship Dec. 5. Columbus defeated Norfolk 3-2 in the championship match. Matthew Holcomb (Sr.), Randy Champlin (Jr.), Colin Jaster (Jr.), Ryland Prokopec (Jr.) and Gavin Unger (So.) bowled for Columbus. Jackie Eickhoff coached Columbus.

On December 4th, both Columbus Middle School teams competed in the Columbus Invite held at both Westbrook Lanes and Boulevard Lanes. This was the largest tournament ever for the middle school with 22 teams competing. The Columbus Maroon qualified first and finished in second place following the bakers round.

Jacob Staub, Roman Long, Alex Unger, Zane Wemhoff and Lucas Jones bowled for the Maroon. The Columbus White had their best performance to date. They qualified in 10th and finished in ninth after the bakers round. Carter Widhalm, Addison Staub, Isaac Gaver, Watson Long and Shelby Staub bowled for the White.

On the individual side of things, the Maroon had four bowlers make the 1st or 2nd All-Tournament teams. On the 1st team was Staub (1st) and Long (2nd), while Unger (8th) and Wemhoff (10th) made the 2nd team. Troy Unger coached the Maroon, while Shayla Long coached the White. They are assisted by Mike Long.

Until next week, good luck to both Columbus Maroon and Columbus White. They bowl this Sunday, Dec. 18 at Westside Lanes in Grand Island.