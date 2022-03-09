Kegler's Korner: Hall of Fame and Awards Banquet

The Columbus USBC Association will be holding its annual Hall of Fame and Awards Banquet on March 26 at the VFW. Tickets for the banquet can be purchased at either bowling center for $15.

The tickets will be on sale from now until March 23. Social hour will run from 5:30-6:30 preceding the meal at 6:30. Following the dinner, the ceremonies will begin.

The 2020-2021 All-City Women’s and Men’s teams will be introduced. Amanda Staub, Paige Sohl, Alex Holdsworth, Shayla Long and Shayna Lesiak all earned Women’s First Team honors.

The men’s First Team members are Brandon Silvey, Wyatt Ellis, Chuck Jensen, John Eckholt and yours truly. All First Team members will receive an All-City certificate. All members from both the women’s and men’s Second Team will be honored. Barb Sampson, Shawna Woosley, Jane Moore, Stacie Rickert, Kim Hablitzel, Mike Anderson, Jeremy Mueller, Joey Irwin, Steve Hoenk and James Murcek were named to the Second Team.

All scratch and handicap winners from this year’s Open and Women’s city tournaments will receive plaques. The four teams that will be honored from the city tournaments are Hometown Insurance, Wild West BBQ, J P Trucking and A J Bloebaum Electric.

Hometown Insurance won the scratch title for the women and includes members are Cheryl Gossman, Kate Paprocki, Amanda Staub and Shayla Long. Wild West BBQ claimed the handicap title and is made up of Patty Thege, Paula Steffensmeier, Pam Houdek and Mary Lutjen.

J P Trucking claimed the men’s scratch title and team members include Troy Paben, Shane Gottschall, Jim Henderson, Kyle Brestel and John Eckholt. A J Bloebaum Electric won the handicap title with team members Gary Muth, John Riedmiller, Tom Riedmiller, Kyle Brestel and Eric Brabec.

The doubles winners for the women were Long and Staub winning the scratch title. The handicap title went to Cindy Slusarski and Nicole Wagoner. The open saw Bob Hopp and Gary Goodrich claim the handicap title. Chad Horak and Rob Brunken won the scratch title.

The scratch singles winner for the women was Long, while Shirley Gottschall won the handicap title. All events winners for the women were Houdek and Long. Houdek won the handicap title, while Long took home the scratch title. The open singles titles went to Scott Gottschall (handicap) and Mike Becker (scratch). The open all events handicap title went to Michael Rolf, while Eckholt won the scratch title.

Following the all-city teams and city tournaments honorees, the main events of the evening begins. First, the senior bowlers of the year from each bowling center will be honored. From Boulevards Lanes, Jerry Stutzman was named Senior Bowler of the Year. Gayle Borchers earned the honor from Westbrook Lanes.

The banquet closes with the induction of the newest member to the Columbus USBC Association Hall of Fame, Kyle Brestel. Brestel is currently the 2nd Vice President of the Columbus USBC board. I ask that you please come out Saturday night and help us welcome Brestel into the Columbus Bowling Hall of Fame.

