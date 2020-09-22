Kegler's Korner: Last season highlights

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This week we’ll take a look back to last season and check out all the top individual and team scores.

All of the scores from last season can be found in the yearbook. The new yearbooks will be coming out soon. A big thanks goes out to Association Manager Gary Muth and the local USBC Board of Directors for putting together one of the finest yearbooks in the state.

The top women’s team from last season was Hometown Insurance from the Sundowners league. That group rolled both the high team game and series with a 1005 and a 2751. For the men, the top team from last season was Westbrook Lanes of the All Star league. Westbrook had both the high team game and series with a 1261 and a 3530.

On the individual side for the ladies, Shawna Woosley had the high game and series with a 300 and 745. Shayla Long had the high average with a 200.06. For the men, John Eckholt had the high series and average with a 814 and a 231.71.

As for the men’s high game, there were 7 perfect games rolled last season. Eckholt, Rob Brunken, Dennis Meyer, Brian Behle, Craig Junghaene, Dan Borowiak and Zach Martensen.