Kegler's Korner: Last season highlights

This week we’ll take a look back to last season and check out all the top individual and team scores.
All of the scores from last season can be found in the yearbook. The new yearbooks will be coming out soon. A big thanks goes out to Association Manager Gary Muth and the local USBC Board of Directors for putting together one of the finest yearbooks in the state.
The top women’s team from last season was Hometown Insurance from the Sundowners league. That group rolled both the high team game and series with a 1005 and a 2751. For the men, the top team from last season was Westbrook Lanes of the All Star league. Westbrook had both the high team game and series with a 1261 and a 3530.
On the individual side for the ladies, Shawna Woosley had the high game and series with a 300 and 745. Shayla Long had the high average with a 200.06. For the men, John Eckholt had the high series and average with a 814 and a 231.71.
As for the men’s high game, there were 7 perfect games rolled last season. Eckholt, Rob Brunken, Dennis Meyer, Brian Behle, Craig Junghaene, Dan Borowiak and Zach Martensen.
In the seniors division, Barb Sampson earned the triple crown for the ladies for the second straight season. Sampson had a 180.23 average, 237 high game and a 619 high series. The senior men saw three different winners. Gary Muth had the high average with a 212.39. Charlie Wozny had the high game with a 287. Marlin Rieck shot the high series with a 748.
In the junior ranks for the girls, Madison Henderson and Alexandria Holdsworth led the way. Henderson had the high average with a 192.83 and top series with a 689. Holdsworth shot the high game with a 264. As for the boys, Carstin Olson had the high average with a 210.49. Trenton Ditter rolled the high series with a 748. There was a three-way tie for the 269 high game. Andrew Beck, Olson and Ditter all shared the high game. Congrats to all the top performers from the 2019-2020 bowling season.
Speaking of the junior ranks, last weekend the Columbus Middle School teams bowled in the Maplewood Lanes Tournament. The Columbus Maroon team finished first, while the Columbus White team placed ninth. All five Columbus Maroon bowlers earned All-Tournament Team honors. Gavin Unger finished fourth to earn First Team honors. Making the Second Team was Daniel Borgman, Roman Long, Jacob Staub and Owen Lawrence. Borgman placed sixth and was named Second Team captain. Long finished ninth, while Staub and Lawrence tied for 10th. Congrats to all the middle school bowlers.
Until next week, the Columbus Middle School teams bowl at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln this Saturday. Good luck to both teams.
Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. Read his weekly bowling column in the sports pages every Wednesday during the season.
