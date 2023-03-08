At the start of league play (Feb. 28), J P Trucking sat in first place with a 253 – 147 record.

Jim “Hollywood” Henderson, Shane Gottschall, Kyle Brestel, John Eckholt, Troy Paben, Cody Schilling, and yours truly all bowl for the defending champions, J P Trucking. The high team game and team series belong to J P Trucking with a 1199 and a 3312. Kelley’s Pro Shop is tied for high team score with a 1199. Jim Brown, Dan Renner, Tyler Peterson, Brandon Silvey, Cole Pearson, Matt Burbach, Bryan Wachal, Steven Wachal and Andrew Beck make up Kelley’s Pro Shop.

On the individual side, Murcek has the high game with a 300. Chuck Jensen has the high series with a 798. Eckholt carries the high league average with a 231.17. NHL Hall of Fame goaltender “Patrick” Roy Kranz has the top individual win percentage with a 69.85.

Following league play last week, J P Trucking rolled both the high team game and series with scores of 1114 and 3184, respectively. Shane Gottschall led all bowlers with a 279 (+75) game and a 729 (+117).

Eric Brabec and Al Starzec also topped the century mark during league play. Brabec shot 721 (+106) series, with his high game being a 264 (+59). Starzec had 679 (+103) series, with his top game being a 238 (+46).

Twelve others shot games that were at least 40 pins higher than their averages. Mike Krings led the way with a 258 (+66). O’Kane shot a 246 (+61). Ron Bouc tossed a 231 (+55). Lynn Broxterman rolled a 233 (+53). Gary Ewers had a 223 (+53). Corey Rieck fired a 255 (+50).

Next was “Hollywood” Henderson with a 235 (+49). Scott Borgman shot a 224 (+49). Gary Marushak tossed a 236 (+45). Pat Force rolled a 239 (+43). Bruce Smith had a 213 (+43). Last, but not least, Scott Gottschall shot a 252 (+42). Nice bowling to one and all.

Wyatt Ellis selected Boulevard Lanes bowlers of the week by naming Paul Pocwierz, Cindy Slusarski and Dave Schmidt. Pocwierz earned the men’s pick with his 244 game and a 641 series. Slusarski took the ladies honor with a 203 game and a 545 series. The senior award went to Schmidt for his 207 game. Jim Brown Jr led the men for the past week with a 266 game and a 763 series. The women were led by Shayla Long with a 256 game and a 603 series.

Westbrook Lanes John Eckholt named his bowlers of the week, and they are Jim Killham, Lyle Oppliger, Jane Largis, Mary Lutjen and Nolan Howdin. Killham and Oppliger shared the men’s pick for the week. Killham shot a 268 game and a 729 series, while Oppliger tossed a 721 series. The women’s honor went to Largis for her 197 (+70) game. Lutjen took home the senior award with a 208 game and a 564 series. Howdin claimed the youth selection with 244 (+76) series. Mike Anderson and Shane Gottschall led the men for the week. Anderson had the high series with a 744, while Gottschall had the high game with a 279.

Until next week, the Hall of Fame & Awards Banquet is Saturday March 18th at the VFW. You still can get your tickets up until March 16. They can be purchased at either bowling center for $17.