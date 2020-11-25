KEGLER'S KORNER: Men's Nite out League at Westbrook

This week I'd like to highlight the Men's Nite Out league from Westbrook Lanes on Friday nights.

The league has eight teams this season and competes for 35 weeks. Each team consists of four bowlers, with the league divided into two halves. The first has 17 weeks and 18 weeks in the second. The winners from each half will meet for the league title. Due to all leagues shutting down last March, no league champion was crowned last season.

At the start of league play (Nov. 13), Lotto Nebraska sat in first place with a 31-17 record. Lotto Nebraska also held the high team series for the league with a 2370.

Ryan Lewis, Scott Marco, Mike Foley, Bob Miller, BJ Oppliger, Paul Mueller, Doug Tarnick and John Eckholt have all bowled for Lotto Nebraska. The high team game for the season belongs to the Pocket Pounders with a 896. Robert Roebuck, Nate Roebuck, Zach Swanson, Sam Swanson and Mike Esch make up the Pocket Pounders.

On the individual side, Eckholt holds all three top honors. He has the high game with a 300, high series with a 764 and high league average with a 231.