KEGLER'S KORNER: Men's Nite out League at Westbrook

This week I'd like to highlight the Men's Nite Out league from Westbrook Lanes on Friday nights.
The league has eight teams this season and competes for 35 weeks. Each team consists of four bowlers, with the league divided into two halves. The first has 17 weeks and 18 weeks in the second. The winners from each half will meet for the league title. Due to all leagues shutting down last March, no league champion was crowned last season.
At the start of league play (Nov. 13), Lotto Nebraska sat in first place with a 31-17 record. Lotto Nebraska also held the high team series for the league with a 2370.
Ryan Lewis, Scott Marco, Mike Foley, Bob Miller, BJ Oppliger, Paul Mueller, Doug Tarnick and John Eckholt have all bowled for Lotto Nebraska. The high team game for the season belongs to the Pocket Pounders with a 896. Robert Roebuck, Nate Roebuck, Zach Swanson, Sam Swanson and Mike Esch make up the Pocket Pounders.
On the individual side, Eckholt holds all three top honors. He has the high game with a 300, high series with a 764 and high league average with a 231.
League play saw the 18 Wheelers roll both the high team game and high team series with scores of 760 and 2232. Rich Braun, Don Ganskow, Derrick Hubenka and Tom Sherman bowled for the 18 Wheelers. On the individual side of things, Eckholt shot both the high game and series with a 238 and 667.
The top performance of the evening was turned in by Brian Braasch. The 168-average bowler tossed games of 223 (+55), 212 (+44), 179 (+11) for a 614 (+110) series.
Three other bowlers shot games that were at least 30 pins over their average. All three were from the 18 Wheeler team. Braun had a 227 (+46), Ganskow shot a 236 (+32) and Sherman rolled a 183 (+30). Nice Bowling to one and all.
Until next week, Congratulations to Madison Henderson for her runner-up finish Nov. 15 at Northrock Lanes in Wichita, Kansas. The Columbus High Senior bowler competed in the Youth Teen Masters tournament in the U18 division against girls from across the country.
Henderson bowled a five-game qualifier, with the top eight bowlers seeded 1-8. Henderson qualified fourth. Each round that followed was a best-of-three. Henderson won both games in the quarterfinals and went 2-1 in the semifinals to reach the championship match.
She split the first two games in the final match. In the third and final game, she came up short 209-191.
Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. Read his weekly bowling columns every Wednesday during the season.
