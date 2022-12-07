Kegler's Korner: Men's Nite Out League

This week I’d like to highlight the Men’s Nite Out league from Westbrook Lanes on Friday nights. The league has six teams this season and they bowl 35 weeks.

Each team will consist of four bowlers, with the league divided into two halves. The first has 17 weeks and 18 weeks in the second. The winners from each half will meet for the league title. Last season’s champion was the 18 Wheelers. Rich Braun, Don Ganskow, Tom Sherman and Cole Pearson all bowl for the 18 Wheelers.

At the start of league play (Nov. 25), Lotto Nebraska and the 18 Wheelers were tied for first place with a 33-23 record. Chris Jensen, Ryan Lewis, Chad Horak, Derrick Hubenka, John Eckholt, Bob Miller, Gary Muth, B J Oppliger and Kyle Brestel all have bowled for Lotto Nebraska.

Lotto Nebraska hold both the high team game and series with scores of 888 and 2431. On the individual side, Mark Bergstraesser holds the high game with a 300. Eckholt has the high series with a 740, along with the high average of 220.

League play saw the Lotto Nebraska roll the high team game and team series with scores of 840 and 2374. On the individual side of things, Muth shot the high game with a 266 (+65). Bergstraesser rolled the high series with a 725 (+131) on games of 210 – 258 (+60) – 257 (+59).

Three other bowlers shot games that were at least 30 pins over their average. Pearson was 46 pins over average with a 255. Warren Carlson’s 215 game was 36 pins to the good. Last, but not least, Hubenka was 32 pins to the positive side with a 224. Nice bowling to one and all.

Boulevard Lanes’ Wyatt Ellis named his bowlers of the week and they were Ethan Johnson and Vicki Hanus. Johnson shot the high game for the men with a 259, while finishing with a 639 series. Hanus led the ladies for the past week with a 200 game and a 546 series. There was no senior leagues this past week.

Westbrook Lanes’ Eckholt selected Scott Gottschall, Darin Christensen, Dennis Beck and Kayden Renner. Gottschall and Christensen shared the men’s honor for the past week. Gottschall rolled a 733 series, while Christensen shot a 242 game and a 691 series.

Beck claimed the senior award with a 211 game. The youth selection went to Renner for his 500 series. Shawna Woosley and Alexis Sliva led the ladies for the week. Woosley had the high game with a 224, while Sliva had the high series with a 542. The men’s high game and series was tossed by yours truly with a 279 and a 774.

Until next week, good luck to Columbus Maroon and Columbus White. Both middle school club teams compete in Omaha at Western Bowl this Sunday.