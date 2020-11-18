KEGLER'S KORNER: Middle school teams wrap up successful seasons

Today we take look at the Columbus Middle School bowling teams. Both the Columbus Maroon and Columbus White wrapped up their regular season Nov. 1 in Norfolk at Kings Lanes.

The regular season consisted of seven tournaments. Each team bowled three team games and follow that up with three to five Baker games. The team with the highest pinfall total won the tournament.

The Maroon team finished on top in the first six tournaments and took runner-up in the regular season finale. The White team competed in six tournaments with results that included seventh place, two ninth-place showings, 10th, 11th and 12th.

On the individual side, Columbus Maroon had four bowlers earn all-season honors. Making the First Team was Gavin Unger and Owen Lawrence. Unger led all the middle school bowlers with a 192.23 average, while Lawrence had a 171.52 (4th) average. Unger had the high series for the regular season with a 701.

Daniel Borgman and Jacob Staub were named to the Second Team. Borgman had a 158.44 (seventh) average, while Staub had a 155.71 (eighth). The rest of the Columbus bowlers and their averages were as follows: Roman Long averaged a 142.14, Alex Unger had a 119.14 average, Zane Wemhoff carried a 116.66 average, Amelia McFarland had an 86.77 average and Maggie McFarland held a 74.5 average.