KEGLER'S KORNER: Middle school teams wrap up successful seasons

Today we take look at the Columbus Middle School bowling teams. Both the Columbus Maroon and Columbus White wrapped up their regular season Nov. 1 in Norfolk at Kings Lanes.
The regular season consisted of seven tournaments. Each team bowled three team games and follow that up with three to five Baker games. The team with the highest pinfall total won the tournament.
The Maroon team finished on top in the first six tournaments and took runner-up in the regular season finale. The White team competed in six tournaments with results that included seventh place, two ninth-place showings, 10th, 11th and 12th.
On the individual side, Columbus Maroon had four bowlers earn all-season honors. Making the First Team was Gavin Unger and Owen Lawrence. Unger led all the middle school bowlers with a 192.23 average, while Lawrence had a 171.52 (4th) average. Unger had the high series for the regular season with a 701.
Daniel Borgman and Jacob Staub were named to the Second Team. Borgman had a 158.44 (seventh) average, while Staub had a 155.71 (eighth). The rest of the Columbus bowlers and their averages were as follows: Roman Long averaged a 142.14, Alex Unger had a 119.14 average, Zane Wemhoff carried a 116.66 average, Amelia McFarland had an 86.77 average and Maggie McFarland held a 74.5 average.
On Nov. 8, both teams competed in the State Middle School Tournament at Mockingbird Lanes in Omaha. The State format is a little different from that used during the regular season. Each of the 13 teams bowl three team games. The top eight team scores are then seeded 1 through 8 on the championship bracket. Each of the bracket matches will consist of the best of three Bakers games. The five teams that didn't make the championship tournament bowled three Baker games and added that figure to their total pinfalls.
In the opening round, Columbus Maroon shot team scores of 831-790-889 for a 2510, earning the second seed in the championship bracket, trailing only Millard Team 1. Columbus Maroon met 7 seed Heartland in the quarter finals. Maroon swept both games, 168-135 and 167-152.
The next round was a matchup with 3 seed Grand Island Team 1. Grand Island moved on 178-155 and 133-117. Though Columbus was eliminated at that point, a higher pinfall total than Lexington black earned Maroon the third-place trophy.
Columbus placed two bowlers on the All-State tournament teams. Gavin Unger (5th) earned First Team honorw while Jacob Staub (8th) made the Second Team. Millard Team 1 defeated Grand Island Team 1 in the championship match.
Columbus White rolled games of 559-518-548 for 1625 to earn the #12 seed. The teams seeded 9-13 all bowled three Baker games and added the results to the team totals. Columbus White rolled games of 109-127-139, to finish 12th overall. Congratulations to all the members of the Columbus Middle School teams on a successful season.
I want to take this time to thank Bob Jaster and Shayla Long for coaching the Columbus teams this season.
Until next week, congratulations to Bob Jaster and Jim Henderson. Jaster was named the Columbus High varsity coach and Henderson his assistant.
Chuck McCarthyis a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. Read his weekly bowling columns on Wednesday during the season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!