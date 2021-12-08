Kegler's Korner: Monday Go-Getters at Westbrook

This week's featured league is the Monday Go-Getters from Westbrook Lanes. The league has eight teams that bowl 34 weeks, with two halves of 17 weeks.

Even though the league is divided into halves, the league doesn’t have a roll off between the winners of each half. The league champion is determined by most overall wins by the winners of each half.

The Lucky Strikes won the championship from last season. The Lucky Strikes are made up of Barb Sampson, Ed Mathine, Warren Hellbusch, Gary Muth, Jerry Kroeker and Jim Anson.

At the start of league play, 3 D’s and W sat in first place with a 44-12 record. Dan Rief, Dennis Beck, Dick Borer and Walt Niedbalski are the regulars, with Butch Paben as their sub.

The Swingers hold the high team game with a 804. Jim Thalken, Gary Stenger, Bob Lutjen and Steve Reichmuth all bowl for the Swingers. The Lucky Strikes have the high team series with a 2290.

On the individual side, Muth has the high game and high series for the men with a 267 and a 678. Marlin Rieck has the high average with a 196. Sampson owns all three of the women’s top honors with a 247 game, 639 series and a 184 average.

After league play Nov. 29, Lucky Strikes rolled the high team game with a 759. The high team series was shot by the Eagles with a 2090. Don Gablenz, Gayle Borchers, Bob Hopp and Ralph Jilg bowled for the Eagles.

On the individual side, the men were led by teammates Hellbusch and Muth. Hellbusch shot the high game for the men with a 235 (+73) while Muth rolled the high series for the men with a 638. LoJean Morgan led the ladies for the afternoon with a 199 (+53) game and a 586 (+148) series.

Morgan wasn’t the only bowler to hit the 50/100 club. Jilg tossed a 213 (+55) game and a 592 (+118) series. Jerry Schmidt just missed out by two pins, with a 182 (+55) game and a 479 (+98) series. Ray Micek missed out by nine pins with a 212 (+43) game and a 605 (+98) series.

There were nine other bowlers that tossed games that were at least 30 pins above their averages. Leading the way was Bob Hopp with a 207 (+44). Next was Rieck with a 233 (+39). Niedbalski shot a 201 (+38). Marv Rinkol and Dee McCarthy were both 35 pins over average with games of 190 and 176 respectively.

The next three bowlers were all 33 pins to the good. Muth had a 227, Rich Braun shot a 212 and Walt Kimmel tossed a 201. Last, but not least, Virginia Reichmuth rolled a 170 (+31). Nice bowling to one and all.

Until next week, here is the roster for Columbus High School bowling team. Girls team is made up of Makayla Prather (senior), Bri Eickhoff (senior), Alex Holdsworth (senior), Emma Moore (junior), Mackenzie Hernandez (freshman) and Milo Quini (freshman). Boys team members include Wyatt Schott (senior), Matt Holcomb (junior), Matthew Foley (sophomore), Andrew Gassmann (sophomore), Colin Jaster (sophomore), Ryland Prokopec (sophomore), Said Mejia (freshman) and Gavin Unger (freshman).

Bob Jaster and Jim Henderson are the coaches. I did not receive the roster for Lakeview High School. Hopefully next week I’ll have the Vikings' team information.

