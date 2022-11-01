Kegler's Korner: Monday Go-Getters

This week's featured league is the Monday Go-Getters from Westbrook Lanes. The league has eight teams that bowl 34 weeks, with two halves of 17 weeks. Even though the league is divided into halves, the league doesn’t have a roll off between the winners of each half.

The league champion is determined by most overall wins by the winners of each half. The 3 D’s & W won the championship from last season. Dan Rief, Dennis Beck, Dick Borer and Walt Niedbalski are the regulars, with Ron Shotkoski as their sub.

At the start of league play, 3 D’s and W sat in first place with a 27-9 record. The Lucky Strike holds the high team game and series with scores of 812 and 2217. The Lucky Strike are made up of Barb Sampson, Ed Mathine, Mary Lutjens and Gary Muth.

On the individual side, Rich Morgan has the high game and high series for the men with a 267 and a 721. Muth has the high average for the men with a 210. Sampson owns all three of the women’s top honors with a 243 game, 619 series and a 174 average.

After league play last week (Oct. 24th), the Swingers shot both the high team game and series with scores of 764 and 2076. Jim Thalken, Bob Lutjens, Gary Stenger and Steve Reichmuth bowled for the Swingers. Mary Lutjens rolled the high game for the ladies with a 202(+57), while her teammate Barb Sampson had the high series with a 477. The men were led by Gary Stenger and Marlin Rieck. Stenger had the high game with a 243(+55), while Rieck had the high series with a 646.

There were three bowlers to shoot at least 90 pins above their series average. Jim Thalken had a 500 (+116) series, with his top game being a 198 (+70). Marv Rinkol also passed the century mark with a 544 (+103) series, with a 237 (+90) for his high game. Ray Micek was ten pins shy of the century mark with a 576 (+90) series, while his high game for the day was a 235 (+73).

There were eight other bowlers that tossed games that were at least thirty pins above their averages. Leading the way was Doug Johnson with a 196 (+51). Next was Ed Mathine with his 199 (+46). Don Struebing rolled a 192 (+45). Rieck shot a 235 (+37). Walt Kimmel tossed a 192 (+36). Rich Braun and Walt Niedbalski were both 35 pins over with games of 214 and 186 respectively. Last, but not least, Reichmuth fired a 201 (+33). Nice bowling to one and all.

John Eckholt named his bowlers of the week and they are Brett Swierczek, Ron Oborny, Charlie Wozny and Zane Wemhoff. Swierczek had the high series for the men with a 717, with his top game being a 267. Oborny earned his share of the men’s honor by tossing the high game for the men with a 268.

Wozny claimed the senior pick with a 617 series. Wemhoff’s 203 game and 527 series gave him the youth selection. Shayla Long led the ladies for the week with a 229 game and a 668 series.

Wyatt Ellis made the picks from Boulevard Lanes this week and they were Bob Clifford, Amanda Ware and Sue Stutzman. Clifford took home the men’s pick with a 258 game. The women’s pick was Ware, who’s 210 game was 84 pins above her average.

Stutzman, who carries a 136 average, shot a 174 game and a 440 series to earn the senior nod. Luke Humpal had the men’s high game with a 267, while Craig Olsufka shot the high series with a 715. Shayla Long led the women for the week with a 226 game and a 586 series.

October 23rd, the Columbus High bowling club finished second in the 10-team Chop’s Bowling Alley Invite in Omaha. Columbus qualified as the No. 2 seed with a score of 3336. Columbus met up with No. 7 seed Bellevue White in quarter-final round.

Columbus won the best of three match 204-175 and 149-147. The semifinals match with No. 6 Papio took three games to be decided. After dropping the first game 169-180, they won the last two games by the scores of 225-190 and 188-169.

Columbus faced No. 4 Fremont Black in the finals. Columbus lost two games to one by scores of 153-163, 215-173 and 158-232. Gavin Unger, Ryland Prokopec, Daniel Borgman, Jacob Staub and Colin Jaster all bowled for Columbus. Kelton Zimmerer of Columbus also competed with another team. Unger was named 1st team captain with a 699 series. Columbus is coached by Troy Unger.

Until next week, may marks outnumber your opens by a wide margin.